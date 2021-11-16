Cloud Monitoring Market Projected to Register 19.2% CAGR to 2023 | CA Technologies, Solarwinds, Dynatrace, Idera, Sevone, Cloudyn, Zenoss, Datadog, Kaseya, Logicmonitor, Opsview

Cloud monitoring is the procedure of monitoring, evaluating, and managing cloud-based services, applications, and infrastructure. Major factors expected to drive the market are superior security capabilities and insights which aid in efficient detection and prevention of weaknesses, and the escalating number of data breaches and security threats. Large enterprises have witnessed huge growth with the adoption of cloud monitoring services, with the help of these solutions companies can join with its employees and develop more interesting business dealings. On the other hand, Software as a Service (SaaS) is gaining importance as these tools have the capability to correct and detect performance regressions or problems. Support and maintenance services help in boosting and providing solutions to products thus the demand for support and maintenance services is increasing rapidly. North America is dominating the cloud monitoring market and the factors favoring the growth of this region are growing need for cloud services in large enterprises and SMEs. Asia Pacific has acquired largest market share owing to technological developments and substantial implementation of economical cloud-based arrangements in the Asian countries. The global Cloud Monitoring market is valued at 810 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2330 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% between 2017 and 2023.

Some of the key players of the Cloud Monitoring Market:

CA Technologies, Solarwinds, Dynatrace, Idera, Sevone, Cloudyn, Zenoss, Datadog, Kaseya, Logicmonitor, Opsview

The research report on Cloud Monitoring Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Cloud Monitoring Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type, covers

SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, FaaS

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises

