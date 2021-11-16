Cyber Insurance Market to witness considerable upsurge during 2018-2027: Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, American International Group, AON, Chubb, GSK Insurance, Lockton, Munich Re Group, Travelers

Cyber insurance also refers to as cyber liability or cyber risk insurance, is designed to facilitate the organizations to moderate the risk exposure by offsetting the costs associated with recovery from a cyber-security breach. A data breach is one of the key risk, which is insured under cyber insurance. Cyber insurance comprises of compensatory damages from lawsuits associated with a data breach including technological errors and omissions.

The report aims to provide an overview of the cyber insurance market with detailed market segmentation by organization size, industry and geography. The global cyber insurance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cyber insurance market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, American International Group, Inc., AON PLC, Chubb Limited, GSK Insurance, Lockton Companies, Inc., Munich Re Group, Travelers Companies, XL Group Ltd, Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd

The cyber insurance market growth is driven by rising awareness regarding cyber risks among enterprises as well as the surging number of cyber-attack in the recent past. However, factors such as the complex and dynamic nature of cyber risks are the major factor hindering the cyber insurance market growth. Further, low cyber insurance market penetration in emerging countries offers a prospective opportunity for market growth.

The global cyber insurance market is segmented based on organization size and industry. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The industry segment of the cyber insurance market is classified into healthcare, retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, media & entertainment and others.

Operational and functional aspects of the global cyber insurance market are provided in the report, which is responsible for driving the market. The increasing popularity and rising requirements of the market sector are and will drive market growth. The global market has been elaborated by considering the impact of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis. This insightful research study serves as the best guide to various investors, business owners, decision makers, and policymakers.

Market drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been evaluated to explain the anticipated nature of investments and their impact on the Global cyber insurance Market in terms of future prospects. Recent developments in terms of technological advancements have been described along with an in-depth analysis of their future plans. The Global cyber insurance Market report also depicts market shares of these global and regional players to provide recommendations to our clients so as to give a broad view of the potential opportunities these players bring into the industry.

