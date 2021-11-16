Deep Learning Chipset Market 2019 – Future Growth, Trends Plans, Key Players, Business Opportunities, Region, Pricing Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Deep learning is a new nomenclature for the artificial neural networks technology. This technology is a computer program, which is similar to a biological brain. The brain is made up of billions of cells known as neurons, which are connected with the help of pathways called synapses. New observations and experiences alter the strength of these synaptic connections. With these new collections of observations and experience, the strength of the connections results in the learning. Deep learning transforms these structures into a software with digital versions of neurons, synapses, and connection strengths. By feeding the experience and observations to an artificial neural network and adjusting the weights accordingly, a neural network learns complex functions similar to the biological brain.

The global deep learning chip market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in efforts to make more human-like robots and rise in rate of deployments in the developing regions.

The global deep learning chip market is segmented based on chip type, industry vertical, technology, and geography. On the basis of chip type, the market is categorized into graphics processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), central processing unit (CPU), and others. System-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others are the technologies considered. The various industry verticals are media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others.

Geographically, the market is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Bitmain Technologies, Qualcomm, Amazon, Xilinx, Samsung.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30817

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global deep learning chip market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY CHIP TYPE

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others

BY TECHNOLOGY

System-on-chip (SoC)

System-in-package (SIP)

Multi-chip module

Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Media & advertising

BFSI

IT & telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & transportation

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

Google, Inc.

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA

Baidu

Bitmain Technologies

Qualcomm

Amazon

Xilinx

Samsung

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30817

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]