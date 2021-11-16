Eye Testing Equipment Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities and Major Key Players 2025

The global eye testing equipment market was valued at $2,638 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,914 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. Ophthalmic diagnostic devices/eye testing equipment/optometry devices are used for detection and analysis of eye-related diseases such as refractive error, cataract, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. These diagnostic devices are of utmost importance to provide proper treatment to the patients to avoid further damage to the vision or loss of vision.

Considerable increase in the incidence of eye-associated disorders especially cataract and glaucoma across the globe has played a significant role in driving the growth of eye testing equipment market. Immediate treatment of people suffering from glaucoma is essential as glaucoma in severe cases may result in loss of vision permanently. This immediate attention is possible only when the patients undergo comprehensive eye examinations wherein eye testing devices are utilized for effective diagnosis. In addition, glaucoma is anticipated to be the leading cause of blindness among people in the age group of 60 years and above. Whereas, cataract is a condition wherein clouding of the lens occurs resulting in decreased vision, and its incidence has been on the rise over the years.

The global eye testing equipment market is segmented based on device, application, end user, and region. Based on device, the market is classified into slit lamp, biometer, perimeter, tonometer, optical coherence tomography (oct) scanner, fundus camera, autorefractor & keratometer, and other devices. The other devices include lensmeter, chart projector/visual acuity accessory/computerized visual acuity system, ophthalmoscope, and others. By application, it is categorized into general examination, glaucoma, cataract, and other applications. The end users covered in the study include hospital, eye clinic, and optometry academic institute. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global eye testing equipment market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2017 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the trends in eye testing equipment globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27268

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Device

Slit Lamp

Biometer

Perimeter

Tonometer

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Fundus Camera

Autorefractor and Keratometer

Other Devices

By Application

General Examination

Glaucoma

Cataract

Other Applications

By End User

Hospital

Eye Clinic

Optometry Academic Institute

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Carl Zeiss

Metall Zug AG (Haag Streit)

Topcon Corporation

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Escalon

Novartis

Canon

Essilor

Heine Optotechnik

Luneau Technology

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Heidelberg Engineering GmBH

Huvitz

BON Optic

Reichert Technologies

Potec

Visionix

Tomey Corporation

LuxVision

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27268

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]