Gardening Equipment Market 2019 By Top Players,Market Size,Market Share, and Forecast to 2026

Global Gardening Equipment market is anticipated to reach USD 116.7 billion by 2026. The growth is highly driven by growing adoption of gardening equipment by the commercial construction industries as well as residential users. Moreover, innovations in technology to save energy, time, and cost has resulted in emergence of new products such as robotic lawnmowers, which are anticipated to provide new opportunities to the market. Also, the demand for lawnmowers is witnessing growth by the landscaping services in US, which is anticipated to play a major role for the growth of the industry during the projected period. Also, the growth is anticipated to be driven by their applications in the sports fields such as golf courses as well as from the government sector for maintenance of public parks and other government owned landscapes.

The market for gardening equipment is mature and stable and is projected to remain highly attractive during the forecast period. By product type segment, lawnmowers are anticipated to hold the largest share throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment will also be the fastest growing segment. Moreover, the hand tools segment is further sub-segmented into weeder, shear & snips, hoe, and other hand tools. These tools are generally demanded by individuals to perform basic tasks and as a part of their basic tool kit. One of the major driving factor for the growth of hand tools segment is repeated purchases of these tools.

The North America region is holding the largest share of the gardening equipment market owing to high living standards as well as availability of adequate garden space as well as strict government rules for garden maintenance. Further, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience a high growth for the demand of hand tools. Funds by the government along with consent of private firms for developing landscapes is fueling the market growth. U.S., Canada, and Western European countries are majorly contributing to the market. Further, certain countries such as US, Canada, and UK have strong garden and residential lawn cultures, which is positively influencing the demand in these countries. Further, major share of golf courses globally are also located in these countries. Additionally, Middle East & Africa and Latin America is also anticipated to contribute to the market share attributed to the constantly growing construction and infrastructure sector of the region.

The key strategies adopted by players is product innovation, which helps them to attract new customers and fulfil end-user demand. The major players operating in the Gardening Equipment include Briggs & Stratton, Ariens Company, Honda Power Equipment, Deere & Company, Falcon Garden Tools, Husqvarna Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Fiskars Corporation, Toro and Robomow-Friendly robotics among others.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Gardening Equipment Market Insights

3.1. Gardening Equipment – Industry snapshot

3.2. Gardening Equipment – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Gardening Equipment market dynamics

3.3.1. Gardening Equipment – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Gardening Equipment Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Gardening Equipment Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Gardening Equipment Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Gardening Equipment market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Gardening Equipment Industry trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Gardening Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Product Type

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Hand Tools

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.2.2. Weeder

4.2.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.2.3. Shears & Snips

4.2.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.2.4. Hoe

4.2.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.2.5. Other Hand Tools

4.2.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.2.6. Lawnmowers

4.2.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.2.7. Water Management Equipment

4.2.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.2.8. Trimmers & edgers

4.2.8.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.2.9. Other Equipments

4.2.9.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. Gardening Equipment Market Size and Forecast by End-user

5.1. Key findings

Continued…

