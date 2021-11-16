Glass Fiber Market 2019 Segments by Application, Types (Product Category) and Its Subclasses, Forecast Report 2024

Global Glass Fiber Market Report 2019 to 2024 with Major Players, Types, Applications, and Leading Regions is an analytical tool for highlighting changes, evaluating the current market, and encouraging the ongoing trends. This Glass Fiber report admits the competitive and rapidly evolving industry, marketing advice that is up to date is imperative to track performance and make decisions such as both endurance and growth.

It provides market intelligence on different sections of the report types, dependent on end-users and geography.

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

Glass Fiber Market, By Glass Fiber Type, Estimates and Forecast-2024($Billion)

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

Glass Fiber Market, By Glass Fiber Application, Estimates and Forecast-2024($Billion)

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Others

Profound assessment of Glass Fiber market competition and leading players:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

CPIC

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

PPG Industries

Nippon Electric Glass

Johns Mansville

Nittobo

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Sichuan Weibo

Jiangsu Jiuding

Lanxess

Changzhou Tianma

Ahlstrom

Glass Fiber Market Overview: –

The global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2017.The global consumption of Glass Fiber increases from 6246.5 K MT in 2013 to 7277.9 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of about 3.89%. In 2017, the global Glass Fiber consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 30.83% of global consumption of Glass Fiber. Glass Fiber downstream is wide and recently Glass Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, Wind Power and others. Globally, the Glass Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction and Transportation. They accounts for nearly 61.97% of total downstream consumption of Glass Fiber in global. Glass Fiber can be mainly divided into General-Purpose Glass Fibers and Special-Purpose Glass Fibers which General-Purpose Glass Fibers captures about 89.07% of Glass Fiber market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America, Europe, Japan and China are the major leaders in the international market of Glass Fiber. The worldwide market for Glass Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3480% over the next five years, will reach 3480 million US$ in 2024, from 3480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.This report focuses on the Glass Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Geographically this Glass Fiber report is split into several important areas, together with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and also market share and growth pace in those regions, by 2014 to 2024 (forecast), covering North America, UK, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Furthermore, Global Glass Fiber Market following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point: –

Production Analysis — Generation of this Global Glass Fiber Industry is tested regarding applications, types, and regions with price analysis of players that are covered.

Sales & Revenue Evaluation — Revenue, sales are studied for this market, implying with various elements along yet another facet is appraised in this section for leading regions.

Supply and Effectiveness — In continuation using earnings, this department studies consumption, and global Glass Fiber market. This area also sheds light on the difference between ingestion and distribution. Export and Glass Fiber# import data are supplied in this part.

Competitors — In this section, key players have been studied depending on product portfolio, their Glass Fiber company profile, capacity, price, price, and earnings.

Investigations and Analysis — Glass Fiber market investigation aside from commerce, the information, and supply, contact information from manufacturers, consumers and providers can also be awarded. Additionally, feasibility analysis to investment and SWOT analysis for endeavors have been comprised.

