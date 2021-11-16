Global Endoscope – Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market was valued at $3,567.4 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $7,471.5 million by 2025, grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025 | New Study

Endoscopic RFA is an advanced treatment modality, which is commonly applied in the treatment of medical indication such as uncoordinated heartbeats, Barrett’s esophagus, and pain management, and others. Radiofrequency ablation is considered to be an FDA-approved advanced endoscopic technique in which the diseased tissue is exposed to heat energy for its destruction or removal. The global endoscope + radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market was valued at $3,567.4 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $7,471.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Upsurge in geriatric population that is highly susceptible to pain and chronic disorders has a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, rise in need for the development of advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques has propelled the demand for endoscopic RFA across healthcare settings, thus fueling the market growth.

However, dearth of skilled professionals that lack complete know-how of endoscopic RFA treatment impedes the market growth. Conversely, high untapped potential in the emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant profitable opportunities for the expansion of the market.

The endoscope + radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market is segmented based on application. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into cardiology applications, pain management, oncology applications, and others.

KEY BENEFITS

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of global endoscope + radiofrequency ablation (RFA) market.

Market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications and developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products and devices facilitate the strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Cardiology Applications

Pain Management

Oncology Applications

Other Applications

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Boston Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Stryker Corporation

