Global Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the hydrogen cyanide (HCN) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the hydrogen cyanide (HCN) market by product type and applications/end industries.

During the past five years, global production of hydrogen cyanide had improved from 1679.2 K MT in 2013 to 1905.1 K MT in 2017. The average growth rate is about 3.21% from 2013 to 2017. Meanwhile, China hydrogen cyanide production rose from 175.8 K MT in 2013 to 256.6 K MT in 2017. Downstream demand was relatively stable.

The major players in global hydrogen cyanide (HCN) market include

Invista

Butachimie

Evonik

INEOS

Dow

DuPont

Adisseo

Cyanco

Cornerstone

Sterling Chemicals

CSBP

Asahi Kasei

Mitsubishi Rayon

Kuraray

Sumitomo Chemical

Formosa Plastics

Sinopec

CNPC

Secco

Hebei Chengxin

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

China

USA

Europe

Japan

On the basis of product, the hydrogen cyanide (HCN) market is primarily split into

Andrussow Process

Acrylonitrile Process

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Acetone Cyanohydrin

Adiponitrile

Sodium Cyanide

DL-Methionine

Cyanuric Chloride

Other



