Global Molybdenum Oxide Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Molybdenum Oxide market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Molybdenum Oxide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Molybdenum Oxide market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Molybdenum Oxide market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Global Total Molybdenum Oxide market size was 3383.82 Million USD in 2017 and it will be 5528.34 Million USD in 2024, with a Growth Rate 7.26% from 2017 to 2024.

The major players in global Molybdenum Oxide market include

Molibdenos y Metales S.A

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Codelco

Centerra Gold

Grupo Mexico

Rio Tinto Kennecott

SeAH M&S

Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group

China Molybdenum

Jinzhou New China Dragon Moly

Linghai Hengtai Molybdenum

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Molybdenum Oxide in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

China

North America

South America

Europe

Japan

Rest of World

On the basis of product, the Molybdenum Oxide market is primarily split into

Technical Molybdenum Oxide

High Pure Molybdenum Oxide

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Metallurgy Industry

Alloy Metals Industry

Chemical Industry

Others



