Global Smart Hospitals Market 2019- Size, Share, Key Performance Indicators, and Forecast to 2025
The global smart hospitals market was valued at $16,925 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $58,777 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Hospitals that rely on automated and optimized processes that are built on information and communication technologies (ICT) environment of interconnected assets such as Internet of Things are known as smart hospitals. This further aids in improving the existing patient care procedures and introduce new capabilities in hospitals.
The continuous advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the rise in need for cost effective solutions in hospitals are the major factors supplementing the market growth. However, the high cost of these devices and lack of healthcare professionals to operate the devices is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the rise in investments in healthcare sector in the developing economies create lucrative opportunities in the market.
The global smart hospitals market is segmented based on component, product, connectivity, application, and artificial intelligence. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, system & software, and service. Based on product, the market is classified into smart pill, mhealth, telemedicine, and electronic health record. Further, based on connectivity, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. Wireless segment in further categorized into Wi-Fi, RFID, Bluetooth, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into remote medicine management, medical assistance, medical connected imaging, electronic health record & clinical workflow, and others. Based on artificial intelligence the market is classified into offering, technology and applications. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart hospitals market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and technologies used globally.
Key market players and their strategies are provided understand the competitive outlook of the market
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Component
Hardware
System & Software
Service
By Product
Smart Pill
mHealth
Telemedicine
Electronic Health Record
By Connectivity
Wired
Wireless
Wi-Fi
RFID
Bluetooth
Others
By Applications
Remote Medicine Management
Medical Assistance
Medical Connected Imaging
Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow
Others
By Artificial Intelligence
Offering
Technology
Application
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
Enlitic Inc.
General Vision
Intel Corporation
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Nvidia Corporation
Next IT Corp.
Welltok Inc.
GE healthcare
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:
Adheretech
Allscripts
Cerner Corporation
Diabetizer
Medtronic
Proteus Digital Health
Qualcomm Life
