Global Turbo Molecular Pumps Market 2019 : Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Forecast to 2025
The report includes the study of turbomolecular pumps market. The global turbomolecular pumps market size was $1,005 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,529 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. Turbomolecular pump is a type of vacuum pump, which requires two-stage rotary vane pump so as to offer ultrahigh, reliable vacuum.
Factors such as high vacuum, operational proficiency, and enhanced productivity offered by turbomolecular pumps and implementation of stringent energy-saving government regulations to monitor the pumps manufacture propel the demand for turbomolecular pumps globally. Moreover, worldwide increase in consumption of analytical instrumentation is expected to drive the market growth. However, high manufacturing costs of turbomolecular pump is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, rise in technological innovations in the market is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.
The global turbomolecular pumps market is segmented based on product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into magnetically levitated, oil lubricated, and hybrid. The magnetically levitated segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. The applications covered in the study include analytical instrumentation, semiconductors, R&D, and others. The analytical instrumentation segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
The global turbomolecular pumps market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Republic of Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, followed by LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are Agilent, Atlas Copco, Busch, Ebara Technologies, Inc., KYKY Technology Co. LTD., Osaka Vacuum, Ltd., Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Ulvac, and Welch.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global turbomolecular pumps market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENT
By Product
Magnetically Levitated
Oil Lubricated
Hybrid
By Application
Analytical Instrumentation
Semiconductor
R&D
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Republic of Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Agilent Turbomolecular
Atlas Copco
Busch
Ebara Technologies, Inc.
KYKY Technology Co. LTD.
Osaka Vacuum, Ltd.
Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH
Shimadzu Corporation
Ulvac
Welch
