Global Turbo Molecular Pumps Market 2019 : Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Forecast to 2025

The report includes the study of turbomolecular pumps market. The global turbomolecular pumps market size was $1,005 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,529 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. Turbomolecular pump is a type of vacuum pump, which requires two-stage rotary vane pump so as to offer ultrahigh, reliable vacuum.

Factors such as high vacuum, operational proficiency, and enhanced productivity offered by turbomolecular pumps and implementation of stringent energy-saving government regulations to monitor the pumps manufacture propel the demand for turbomolecular pumps globally. Moreover, worldwide increase in consumption of analytical instrumentation is expected to drive the market growth. However, high manufacturing costs of turbomolecular pump is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, rise in technological innovations in the market is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

The global turbomolecular pumps market is segmented based on product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into magnetically levitated, oil lubricated, and hybrid. The magnetically levitated segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. The applications covered in the study include analytical instrumentation, semiconductors, R&D, and others. The analytical instrumentation segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

The global turbomolecular pumps market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Republic of Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, followed by LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are Agilent, Atlas Copco, Busch, Ebara Technologies, Inc., KYKY Technology Co. LTD., Osaka Vacuum, Ltd., Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Ulvac, and Welch.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global turbomolecular pumps market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

By Product

Magnetically Levitated

Oil Lubricated

Hybrid

By Application

Analytical Instrumentation

Semiconductor

R&D

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Agilent Turbomolecular

Atlas Copco

Busch

Ebara Technologies, Inc.

KYKY Technology Co. LTD.

Osaka Vacuum, Ltd.

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

Shimadzu Corporation

Ulvac

Welch

