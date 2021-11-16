In-vehicle Payment Services Market Share, Outlook Analysis and Forecast till 2025 by Market Players

MarketResearchNest.com published the “Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” report in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

This report studies the In-vehicle Payment Services Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Continuous advances in the connected vehicle technologies and IoT has led to the movement of mobile wallets to the dashboards as OEMs are now partnering with the card networks and various retailers to equip their vehicle offerings with in-vehicle payment technology.

In-vehicle Payment enables the driver to pay for certain services and products without even having to get down from the car, which include payment for parking services, fuel, various drive-thru restaurants, and many others. In addition, tech giants such as Amazon and Google are bringing their popular voice assistants in vehicles, which further facilitates the driver to buy products while they are behind the wheels.

In 2018, the global In-vehicle Payment Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Jaguar Land Rover + Royal Dutch Shell

Honda Motor + Visa + IPS Group + Gilbarco Veeder-Root

GM + MasterCard + IBM

Amazon + Ford Motor

Volkswagen

Daimler

Hyundai + Google

BMW

Alibaba + SAIC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NFC based

APP based

QR code based

Credit Card based

Market segment by Application, split into

Parking Management

Drive-through Purchasing

Toll Collection

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-vehicle Payment Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

