India Hydrogen Market – Analysis by Industry,Size, Share, Trends , Revenue, Growing Demand, & Forecast to 2025

Hydrogen is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, non-toxic, and a highly combustible diatomic gas used in various industries across numerous domains. Hydrogen has been used as a fuel for many decades, as it exhibits excellent properties that include carbon-free fuel, non-toxicity, safe production and storage, secure transport, easy production from many different sources, and an exceptionally clean source of energy. The India hydrogen market was valued at $50 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $81 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

The demand for hydrogen in India is on the rise, as India has always been an energy-deficient country. Furthermore, Indian economy and population have been continuously growing, which proves challenging for the government to provide energy to such an economy. The sole dependency on petroleum and natural gas for energy is clearly not the solution for an emerging economy, such as India. The growth in practicability of hydrogen fuel cells has significant implications, particularly for the developing countries, such as India. These fuel cells use both oxygen and hydrogen to provide clean energy, which creates an opportunity to provide clean energy to millions of Indians, thereby reducing the energy supply-demand gap.

There is a growth in demand for hydrogen in the end-user industries, such as petroleum refining processes, metal processing, and others. Furthermore, the use of hydrogen in power generation and stringent environmental regulations towards a cleaner form of energy drive the Indian hydrogen market growth. However, the high transportation cost and stagnant prices act as a restraint to the Indian hydrogen market. The use of liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) technologies for storage and transportation of hydrogen have created better opportunities for the growth of the market.

The report segments the India hydrogen market based on delivery mode, technology, end user, and region. On the basis of the delivery mode, the market is divided into captive and merchant. By technology, the market is categorized into steam methane reforming, partial oxidation of oil, coal gasification, methanol reforming, ammonia cracking, and electrolysis of water. As per end user, the market is classified into chemical, petroleum refining, metal processing, glass industry, edible fats and oils, energy, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North India, South India, Western India, and East India.

The key players operating in the market include Praxair India Private Limited, Linde India Limited, INOX Air Products, Bhuruka Gases Limited, Air Liquide India, Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Limited, DCW Limited (DCW), TATA Chemicals Limited, and GHCL Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Delivery Mode

Captive

Merchant

By Technology

Steam Methane Reforming

Partial Oxidation of Oil

Coal Gasification

Methanol Reforming

Ammonia Cracking

Electrolysis of Water

By End User

Chemical

Petroleum Refining

Metal Processing

Glass Industry

Edible Fats and Oils

Energy

Others

By Region

North India

South India

Western India

East India

