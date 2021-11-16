IVF Services Market Explores New Growth Opportunities by 2025 | New Study

In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm outside the body, in vitro. The global IVF services revenue market generated $10,587 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $22,467 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The global IVF services market is anticipated to exhibit significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and rise in disposable income worldwide. However, high cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some under developed regions hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, upsurge in fertility tourism, increase in number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in the emerging markets make way for market development in the future.

The global IVF services market is segmented based on cycle type, end user, and region. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh IVF cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. According to end user, the market is classified as fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers and clinical research institutes. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Denmark, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Cycle Type

Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical centers

Clinical research institutes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

New Zealand

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Ambroise Par Group

amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH

AMP Center St Roch

AVA Clinic Scanfert

Bangkok IVF center

Bangkok IVF center (Bangkok Hospital)

Betamedics

Biofertility Center

Bloom Fertility and Healthcare

Bloom Fertility Center

Bourn Hall Fertility Center

Bourn Hall International

Cardone Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, LLC

Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility

CHA Fertility Center

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit)

Cloudnine Fertility

Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado

Cyprus IVF Centre

Dansk Fertilitetsklinik

EUVITRO S.L.U.

Fakih IVF Fertility Center

Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF

Fertility Associates

Fertility Center Berlin

Fertility Center of San Antoni

Fertility First

FIV Marbella

Fivet Centers Prof. Zech

Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd

Genea Oxford Fertility Limited

Heidelberg University Hospital

Houston Fertility Center

International Centre for Reproductive Medicine, ICRM

IVF Canada

IVF NAMBA Clinic

IVF Panama Center for Reproduction Punta Pac�fica

IVF Spain

IVI Panama

Ivinsemer

KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre

Lifesure Fertility and Gynaecology centre

LIV Fertility Center

Manipal Fertility

Maria Fertility Hospital

MD Medical Group

Medfem Fertility Clinic

Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower

Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

New hope fertility center

Oak Medical Group/Oak Clinic

OVA IVF Clinic Zurich

Procrea Fertility

RAPRUI Srl

Repromed

SAFE Fertility Center

Sanno Hospital

Servy Massey Fertility Institute

Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute

Shanghai United Family Hospital

Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM)

Southend Fertility and IVF

StorkKlinik (Stork IVF Clinic)

The ARC-STER Center

The Bridge Centre

The Cape Fertility Clinic

The Hugh Wynter Fertility Management Unit

The Lister Fertility Clinic

The Montreal Fertility Center

Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd.

Trianglen Fertility Clinic

TRIO Fertility

Virtus Health

Vitanova

VivaNeo – Medical Center Kinderwens

Wunschkinder

