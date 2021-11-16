Machine Learning Chip market analysis to 2025 focus on key companies and opportunities illuminated by new report
Machine learning is derived from the field of artificial intelligence (AI), which uses algorithm to find out natural patterns in data for the development of computers. This data is used to take better decisions and make predictions in applications, such as stock trading, medicals, machine load forecasting, and others. For instance, many media sites depend on machine learning technology for the best recommendations of songs and movies from millions of options. Furthermore, retail industries also use this technology to predict purchasing behavior of their customers. The machine learning technology is widely adopted for the applications, such as image processing, face detections, motion & object detections, and others. In addition, it can also be implemented in computation biology for tumor detection and DNA sequencing. Furthermore, machine learning can be used for prediction of maintenance in automotive, manufacturing, and aerospace industries.
The machine learning chip market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in big data in various fields and rise in rate of deployments in the developing regions.
The global machine learning chip market is segmented based on chip type, industry vertical, technology, and geography.
Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players profiled in the report include AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Bitmain Technologies, Qualcomm, Amazon, Xilinx, Samsung.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global machine learning chip market, with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter??s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY CHIP TYPE
GPU
ASIC
FPGA
CPU
Others
BY TECHNOLOGY
System-on-chip (SoC)
System-in-package (SIP)
Multi-chip module
Others
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
Media & advertising
BFSI
IT & telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Automotive & transportation
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)
Google, Inc.
Intel Corporation
NVIDIA
Baidu
Bitmain Technologies
Qualcomm
Amazon
Xilinx
Samsung
