Mancozeb Market Report 2019 to 2024: Analysis and Proposals on New Project Investment

Mancozeb is a grayish-yellow powder with a musty odor which is practically insoluble in water as well as most organic solvents. It is a combination of two other dithiocarbamates: maneb and zineb. The mixture controls many fungal diseases in a wide range of field crops, fruits, nuts, vegetables, and ornamentals. It is marketed as Dithane, Manzeb, Nemispot, and Manzane.

Mancozeb, one of the most widely used protective fungicides in the world, constitutes most of the market share of EBDC fungicides. At present, the major manufacturers of mancozeb are concentrated in UPL, Coromandel International, Indofil, Dow AgroSciences and Limin Chemical. UPL is the largest manufacturer of mancozeb in global, followed by Coromandel International and Indofil Industries Limited. Limin Chemical is the largest manufacturer of mancozeb in China and the fifth largest producer of mancozeb in the world. Mancozeb is used in agriculture and it is used on a wide variety of food/feed crops, including tree fruits, vegetable crops, field crops, and grapes, ornamental plants, and sod farms. Other uses include greenhouse grown flowers and ornamentals, and seed and seed piece treatment. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in future. At present, the top five companies account for more than 80% of global market share in mancozeb field.At present, India is the leading mancozeb consumption markets, accounting for over 28% of the global market. The United States, Europe and also account for a considerable market share. With the development of Chinese mancozeb production technology, its share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, mancozeb production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of mancozeb is estimated to be 250 K MT.The global price of mancozeb is slightly floating in the past five years, and the global price is mainly depending on the leading company which has high production and high price. It is from 3752 in 2011 to 3686 USD/MT in 2015, and it is expected to decrease in future.Although sales of mancozeb brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.The worldwide market for Mancozeb is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3480% over the next five years, will reach 3480 million US$ in 2024, from 3480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.This report focuses on the Mancozeb in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Thereafter, the report focuses on the top players in countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.).

