Mechanical Ventilation Market 2019 – Global Trends, Size, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025

The global mechanical ventilator market was valued at $2,242 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $3,819 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025. A mechanical ventilator provides artificial ventilation that supports patients to breathe properly by moving breathable air into and out of the lungs through an endotracheal tube directly applied to the airway by surgery or by using non-invasive mask. Intensive-care and transport/portable mechanical ventilators are the two most-widely used ventilators, which are available in the market.

Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population who is prone to respiratory disorders, and escalating government expenditures on healthcare worldwide are the primary growth factors of the global mechanical ventilator market. However, high cost of mechanical ventilators and high prevalence of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological innovation and advanced design and portability of the product are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

The global mechanical ventilator market is segmented based on product type, component, mode, age group, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is classified into device and service. By product, it is categorized into intensive care unit/critical care, transport/portable/ambulatory, and neonatal care. Depending on mode, it is divided into non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilation. According to end user, it is fragmented into hospital/clinic, home care, ambulatory surgical center, and others. Age group-wise, it is segmented into pediatric, adult, and geriatric. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27270

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is believed to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to the stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global mechanical ventilators market is provided.

Key regulatory guidelines for the global mechanical ventilator market are critically dealt with according to geography.

A deep dive analysis of various regions provides insights that are envisaged to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Intensive care unit/critical care

Transport/portable/ambulatory

Neonatal care

By Component

Devices

ServicesBy Mode

Non-invasive ventilation

Invasive ventilation

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By End User

Hospital and clinic

Home care

Ambulatory surgical center

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (CareFusion/Vyaire Medical, Inc.)

Carl Reiner Gmbh

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Getinge AB (Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG)

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Hamilton Medical AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic, Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)

Mindray Medical International Limited

Smiths Group, Plc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Tecme SA

ResMed Corp.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Air Liquide Medical Systems

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27270

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]