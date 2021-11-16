Mechanical Ventilation Market 2019 – Global Trends, Size, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025
The global mechanical ventilator market was valued at $2,242 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $3,819 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025. A mechanical ventilator provides artificial ventilation that supports patients to breathe properly by moving breathable air into and out of the lungs through an endotracheal tube directly applied to the airway by surgery or by using non-invasive mask. Intensive-care and transport/portable mechanical ventilators are the two most-widely used ventilators, which are available in the market.
Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population who is prone to respiratory disorders, and escalating government expenditures on healthcare worldwide are the primary growth factors of the global mechanical ventilator market. However, high cost of mechanical ventilators and high prevalence of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological innovation and advanced design and portability of the product are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.
The global mechanical ventilator market is segmented based on product type, component, mode, age group, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is classified into device and service. By product, it is categorized into intensive care unit/critical care, transport/portable/ambulatory, and neonatal care. Depending on mode, it is divided into non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilation. According to end user, it is fragmented into hospital/clinic, home care, ambulatory surgical center, and others. Age group-wise, it is segmented into pediatric, adult, and geriatric. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.
An in-depth analysis of various regions is believed to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to the stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global mechanical ventilators market is provided.
Key regulatory guidelines for the global mechanical ventilator market are critically dealt with according to geography.
A deep dive analysis of various regions provides insights that are envisaged to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product Type
Intensive care unit/critical care
Transport/portable/ambulatory
Neonatal care
By Component
Devices
ServicesBy Mode
Non-invasive ventilation
Invasive ventilation
By Age Group
Pediatric
Adult
Geriatric
By End User
Hospital and clinic
Home care
Ambulatory surgical center
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
Japan
India
China
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Becton, Dickinson and Company (CareFusion/Vyaire Medical, Inc.)
Carl Reiner Gmbh
Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Getinge AB (Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG)
General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)
Hamilton Medical AG
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Medtronic, Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)
Mindray Medical International Limited
Smiths Group, Plc.
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):
Tecme SA
ResMed Corp.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
Air Liquide Medical Systems
ZOLL Medical Corporation
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.
Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.
