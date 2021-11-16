Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market 2019 report made available by top research firm

The global medical nonwoven disposables market was valued at $7,910 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $14,134 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. Nonwovens are a distinctive class of textile material designed from fibers that are bonded together to form a lucid structure. Medical nonwovens are usually composed of natural fiber-like cotton, linen, wood pulp, and others. In addition, they are also synthetically made up of manmade material such as polypropylene, polyester, nylon, polyethylene, glass, and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).

Developments in nonwoven production technology, growth in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), and improvement in healthcare infrastructure & services across developing countries are the major key factors accelerating the market growth. In addition, upsurge in disposable incomes, rise in health awareness, and significant increase in geriatric population further boosts the market growth. However, threat of substitutes such as woven products and the increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries are projected to impede the growth of this market. On the contrary, technological innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in the production of medical nonwoven disposables is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented based on product and region. Base on product, the market is bifurcated into incontinence product and surgical nonwoven product. Further, incontinence product is characterized into disposable underwear, cotton pad, panty shield, and disposable diaper. Surgical nonwoven products are classified into surgical mask, surgical drape, shoe cover, surgical cap, surgical gown, sterile nonwoven swab, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical nonwoven disposables market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2017 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in medical nonwoven disposables globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Incontinence Product

Disposable Underwear

Cotton Pad

Panty Shield

Disposable Diaper

Ultra-absorbent

Super-absorbent

Biodegradable

Surgical Product

Surgical Mask

Surgical Drape

Shoe Cover

Surgical Cap

Surgical Gown

Sterile Nonwoven Swab

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Singapore

Thailand

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Domtar Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Cardinal Health

Berry Global Inc.

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

UniCharm Corporation

Georgia-Pacific LLC.

Freudenberg & Co. KG

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Advanced Fabrics

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cypress Medical Products LLC

Dynarex Corporation

Halyard Health, Inc.

Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Precision Fabrics Group, Inc.

Avintiv Inc.

