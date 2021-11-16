Migraine Drugs Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To | New Study

Migraine is characterized by a recurrent throbbing headache, which usually lasts from four hours to three days. This occurs on one side of the head, but may spread to both sides. It is often accompanied by vomiting, sensitivity to light or sound, nausea, and disturbed vision in some cases. Migraine is sometimes preceded by an aura that is followed by fatigue. The global migraine drugs market was valued at $1,713 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,190 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in awareness among patients for migraine treatment & prevention, rapid increase in female population, and surge in prevalence of migraine drive the growth of the global migraine drugs market. However, side effects associated with migraine drugs limit the market growth. On the contrary, growth opportunities in the developing nations and emerging new therapies for migraine treatment are expected to present opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the migraine drugs market based on type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into abortive medicine and preventive medicine. Depending on route of administration, it is fragmented into oral, injection, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hospital-based Pharmacies, retail Pharmacies, and online Pharmacies. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Abortive Medicine

Triptans (Serotonin Receptor Agonists)

Ergotamine Derivative

Other

Preventive Medicine

Anticonvulsant

Antidepressant

Beta Blocker

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injection

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital-based Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Plc.

AstraZeneca

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Endo International Plc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Impax Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Pfizer Inc.

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Novartis International AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Sanofi SA

