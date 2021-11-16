Mobile Value-Added Services Market Ongoing Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2023 | America Movil, Apple, Google, AT&T, Blackberry, CanvasM Technologies, Nokia, OnMobile

Mobile value added services (MVAS) is the term used for defining the services that are offered by the telecommunication sector. Every service other than transmission of fax and voice calls are reflected in a mobile VAS. These services are majorly used for promotion of telecom operator’s primary business. Mobile value added services are considered as a strategy to push the use of mobile device usage by the mobile subscribers and also to enhance the revenue opportunity for the operator’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). Rising penetration of smart phones is the most vital factor contributing to the revenue growth of the global Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) market. The rapidly growing applications market that heavily rely on internet are providing the telecom operator with an opportunity to enhance their Mobile VAS growth by offering these services at highly competitive pricing.

The advanced connectivity technologies, such as 4G & 5G networks, Wi-Fi, etc., have increased the penetration of Internet and smartphones across the world. The increasing Internet penetration has led to the expansion of several innovative technologies in recent years. Value-added Services (VAS) is one such service, which has been considered as a major revenue stream by numerous companies. Unlike conventional VAS, cloud VAS is offered through cloud platforms, and these are offered only through a mobile phone. The mobile value-added services have become a new revenue stream for the companies in recent years due to the low-cost ownership nature and low expenses of building systems on cloud platforms.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012413388/sample

Leading Mobile Value-Added Services Market Players:

America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies, Google, AT&T, Blackberry, CanvasM Technologies, KongZhong, Near (AdNear), Nokia, OnMobile, Samsung, Sprint, Vodafone, ZTE

Cloud VAS has become a mainstream business for a wide range of companies to target their customers and improve their revenue. The wide expansion of cloud VAS helps the users to find a more suitable facility. Cloud-based VAS offers a variety of services such as consumer-based utility services, digital payments, m-commerce, and location-based services among others. The emerging Internet-based businesses and mobile-based commerce platforms are fostering the adoption of cloud-based VAS.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Short Messaging Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Location Based Services, Mobile Email & IM, Mobile Money, Mobile Advertising, Mobile Infotainment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Government, Telecom & IT, Others

Get Discount for This Report @https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012413388/discount

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size

2.2 Mobile Value-Added Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Mobile Value-Added Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Value-Added Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Value-Added Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mobile Value-Added Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Mobile Value-Added Services Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mobile Value-Added Services Breakdown Data by End User

Purchase This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012413388/buy/3480

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]