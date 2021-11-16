Pea Protein market: find out top impacting factor of market growth by opportunity and industry forecast to 2025

Pea protein is the concentrated protein extracted from the green and yellow peas. It is obtained by drying and grounding peas into a fine flour, mixing it with water, removing the starch and fiber from it, and leaving more than fifty percent of protein with a small amount of vitamins and minerals. Pea protein is extracted in three types, such as pea protein isolate, pea protein concentrate, and textured pea protein. Pea protein contains all the nine essential amino acids offering numerous health benefits, such as weight management, improvement of blood circulation and calcium absorption, maintenance of healthy muscle, enhancement of metabolism, and regulation of blood sugar. It also helps to reduce muscle breakdown after heavy workouts. Enhanced demand for pea-protein-based sports nutrition and weight management products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the global pea protein industry.

Growing demand for plant-based proteins from vegan population has been identified as a major driver of the global pea protein market. The consumption of high fat meat products has been leading to various health problems, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Rising health consciousness and desire to lead a healthy lifestyle have shifted consumer inclination towards veganism, and they have been looking for more healthy and sustainable plant-based alternatives to dairy and animal proteins. Easy availability of plant-based proteins, low cost as compared to other sources of protein, multiple health benefits, and increased demand of meat protein alternatives has increased the demand for plant-based proteins in recent years.

Pea protein is also used in a wide range of applications, such as dietary and nutritional supplements, meat alternatives and extenders, snacks, beverages, and other bakery and confectionery goods, to enhance the nutritional value of food. It replaces other protein and non-protein ingredients in food without affecting the color, taste, or texture. Consistent growth in the food & beverages industry supports the pea protein market growth. However, low consumer awareness about the pea protein-based products and market penetration of other plant-based proteins, such as soy, rice, wheat, and others, hamper the growth of this market to some extent. Pea protein contains amino acids essential for healthy body function, and it is easily digestible. It is also a great source of Iron and Lysine, which helps to support muscle growth and a healthy immune system, hence inclusion of pea proteins as an alternative protein source for pet foods is expected to provide ample of opportunities for the pea protein industry.

The global pea protein market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region. According to type, the pea protein market is segmented into pea protein isolate, pea protein concentrate, and textured pea protein. By form, the pea protein market is segmented as dry and liquid. On the basis of application, the pea protein market is classified into dietary supplement, bakery & confectionery good, meat product and alternative, beverages, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are A&B Ingredients, Roquette Freres Le Romarin, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Glanbia, Plc., Green Labs, LLC., GEMEF Industries, Axiom Foods, Inc., Puris, and and Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31259

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global pea protein market size for the period of 2018-2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the majors regions have been mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier‐buyer network.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the pea protein market is provided.

An in-depth analysis of the pea protein market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

The report includes details of the analysis of the regional and global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By type

Pea protein isolate

Pea protein concentrate

Textured pea protein

By form

Dry

Liquid

By application

Dietary supplement

Bakery & confectionery good

Meat products & alternative

Beverages

Others

By region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Ukraine

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

OTHER PLAYERS

Other prominent players in the pea protein market are as follows:

Farbest Brands/Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd.

The Scoular Company

Norben Company, Inc.

Ingredion, Inc.

Kerry Group

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31259

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]