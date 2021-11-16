Polymer Gel Market Expected to achieve High Growth over the Forecast Period with revenue of USD 8,836 million by the end of 2026

Global Polymer Gel Market is anticipated to reach around USD 8,836 million by 2026. In 2017, the personal care segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global polymer gel market.

The use of polymer gel in wide applications such as personal care, healthcare, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and construction among others majorly drives the growth of this market. Growing awareness regarding personal care and increasing disposable income, especially in developing regions boost the growth of the. The consumers are increasingly using products such as contact lenses, cosmetics, and personal care products, thereby augmenting the growth of polymer gel market. Technological advancements and increasing applications in pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors would provide growth opportunities in the future. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and technological advancements would provide growth opportunities for polymer gel market in the coming years.

Asia-pacific is expected to lead the global polymer gel market during the forecast period. A significant rise in the infant and geriatric population has been registered over the past few years, boosting the growth of polymer gel market. Increasing awareness personal care and hygiene, and rising disposable incomes in developing countries of this region augment the market growth in the region. Increasing application of polymer gel in healthcare and pharmaceutical also supports growth in this region. Use of polymer gel in agriculture, construction, and waste treatment further increases the demand of polymer gel in Asia-Pacific. Polymer gels are increasingly being used in manufacturing robotic actuators and artificial muscles. The increasing need of automation in manufacturing and other industries in the region drive the growth of robotics, thereby strengthening the market of polymer gel. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

The personal care segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to wide applications in the industry. Polymer gel is used in diapers and female hygiene products owing to their high absorbing properties. Polymer gel is also used in cosmetics and contact lenses. Increasing disposable income and rising awareness regarding personal hygiene boosts the growth of the market.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include LG Chemicals Ltd., Chemtex Specialty Limited, BASF Corporation, Evonik Industries, FIMA Group Ltd, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., SDP Global Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd, Ma’s Group Inc., and Dow Chemicals among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

