Potato Protein Market 2024: Market Size, Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Price Trend by Type and Growth

Potato protein is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications.

Potato protein is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications. At present, the production of potato protein is distributed in Europe, such as Netherlands, French, Denmark and Finland. Europe is the largest production country of potato protein in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Europe market will take up about 75% in the global production in 2016. But we believe that China and India will become the strongest growth of this market in the world in the future because of the fertile resources and huge demand, when they breach the technical bulwark and develop the market chain.The global production and capacity of potato protein was fluctuant in a small range from the past five years; the capacity is from about 48500 MT in 2012 to 56800 MT in 2016 while the production is from 21035 MT to 25064 MT. It is expected that it will increase in future. In the world, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe, such as Avebe, Tereos, Roquette and AKV Langholt AMBA.The Global potato protein market would growth with CAGR of 2.06% from 2017 to 2022 in terms of value. The annual consumption amount of potato protein would reach to 33.5 K MT in 2022.

Top key players included in this report are:

Avebe

Tereos

Roquette

AKV Langholt AMBA

Emsland-StärkeGmbH

KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen)

Meelunie

Royal Ingredients Group

Südstärke

Pepees

PPZ Niechlow

Agrana

WPPZ

China Essence Group.

The Global Potato Protein Market has been segmented as below:

By Product type Analysis:

Low Purity Potato Protein (<70%)

Medium Purity Potato Protein (70%-80%)

High Purity Potato Protein (≥80%).

By End Users/Applications Analysis:

Feed Industry

Food Industry

The Global Potato Protein Market report additionally covers every one of the regions and nations of the world together with the development status, including market size, volume, and share, and in addition, value information, import and trade, and the regional forecast. The significant regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

