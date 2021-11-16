Smart Headphones Market 2019- Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast to 2025
Smart headphone is a device that performs various functions such as fitness and heart rate tracking, voice-based personal assistants, contextual location-based suggestions, environment-based noise suppression or audio enhancement, and gesture & touch-based control along with its primary function listening audio signals. Smart headphone includes in ear, on ear, and over ear headphones.
The global smart headphones market is expected to register significant growth in the near future, attributed to increase in penetration of infotainment devices, rapid technological advancement, and upsurge in need for mobility services. However, adverse effect on hearing ability due to overuse of headphones is expected to limit the market growth. On the contrary, customer’s increasing need for convenience provides ample of growth opportunity.
The report segments the smart headphone market based on type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into in ear, on ear, and over ear. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players profiled in the report include Bose Corporation, Apple Inc., Sennheiser Electronic, Sony, Skullcandy, Samsung Electronics, Bragi, LG Electronics, Intel Corporation and Koninklijke Philips N.V. and others.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY TYPE
In Ear
On Ear
Over Ear
BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Online
Offline
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
