Smart TV Market 2019 – Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Key Players, And Key Country Forecast To 2026

Smart TV market is anticipated to reach USD 341.6 billion by 2026. In 2017, the Full HD Smart TV segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of 4K televisions, and growing penetration of high speed internet have boosted the adoption of smart TVs. Increasing disposable incomes, and growth in media & entertainment industry further support the growth of this market. Increasing penetration of televisions, growing demand for superior video and audio television content, and rising consumption of online content boost the adoption of smart TVs. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with increasing demand from emerging economies further boost the market growth.

The growing disposable income has encouraged consumers to buy technologically advanced television sets that are in perfect amalgamation with their increasing living standards. Moreover, consumers are opting for high quality video and audio services along with the ability to connect to the internet. Thus, lofty living standards and increasing consumption of online content, would contribute to the growth of the smart TV market, thereby positively affecting the market growth.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5307

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017 and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing disposable incomes in developing countries of this region, and growing media and entertainment industry drive the market growth in the region. There has been a significant increase in the shipment of smart TVs in the region. The growing demand for high quality audio and video services, along with the need to connect to the internet has encouraged consumers to invest in smart TVs. Local players are introducing low cost Smart TVs with advanced technologies to cater to the growing demand of consumers. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in Smart TV markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

The different ranges of screen sizes covered in the report include 28 to 40 Inches, 41 to 59 Inches, and above 60 Inches. In 2017, the 41 to 59 inches segment accounted for the highest market share. Smart TVs with screen sizes in the range of 41 to 59 inches are gaining traction worldwide owing to improved capability to offer superior video and audio quality along with additional features. Introduction of low cost smart TVs by the market players have boosted the growth of this market segment.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include LG Electronics, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Videocon Industries Limited, and Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5307

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Smart TV Market Insights

3.1. Smart TV – Industry snapshot

3.2. Smart TV – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Smart TV Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Smart TV – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Smart TV Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Smart TV Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Smart TV Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Smart TV Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.3.4. Smart TV Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Smart TV Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Smart TV Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Technology

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 4K UHD TV

4.3. HDTV

4.4. Full HD TV

4.5. 8K TV

5. Smart TV Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Screen Size

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. 28 to 40 Inches

5.3. 41 to 59 Inches

5.4. Above 60 Inches

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5307

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]