Tank Container Shipping Market Share, Outlook Analysis and Forecast till 2025 by Market Players

Tank container is used to transport hazardous and non-hazardous materials. It is built according to theÂ ISO standards. Tank container is a vessel ofÂ stainless steelÂ enclosed by an insulation and protected with a layer of polyurethaneÂ andÂ aluminum. The vessel is placed inside a steel frame. Tank container can be loaded from the top and unloaded from the bottom. A standard tank container consists of aÂ manhole,Â and at least oneÂ valveÂ on the top and one at the bottom. Loading and unloading of tank container is carried out by connecting hoses facility of the valves of the tank and it is generally done using pumps. The selection of the tank container loading and unloading is done on the basis of installation and regulation of products it contains. Tank containers are used in transportation and handling of liquid products such as chemicals, oil, and liquid food products.

Demand for tank container shipping is anticipated to increase due to factors such as disadvantages of pipeline transportation, and low price and suitability vis-Ã -vis other modes of transportation. Pipeline transportation carries various disadvantages such as higher lead time, threat from natural disasters, and low efficiency for short distance transportation. Furthermore, rise in exploration and production (EandP) activities in the oil and gas industry is expected to drive the demand for tank container shipping in the near future.

The Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE are witnessing growth in the export of petroleum products like oil and gas. The largest oil-producing countries include African countries such as Nigeria, Angola, Egypt, Libya, and Tanzania. As a result, the growth of exploration and production (EandP) activities will increase in these regions.Â Consequently, the need for tank container shipping will increase in EMEA, which in turn, will propel growth in the sea containers market.

In 2018, the global Tank Container Shipping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Bulkhaul

Den Hartogh Logistics

HOYER Group

NewPort

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wines and Spirits

Fruit Juices

Sweet Oils

Chemicals

Fuels

Toxic Substances

Gases

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Petroleum

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tank Container Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tank Container Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tank Container Shipping are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

