Transmission Line Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape
Transmission lines are sets of electric power transmission line that carry electric power from generating plants to the substations that deliver power to customers. The transmission line mainly covers power cables, tower, and other components.,
market for Transmission Line is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 12600 million US$ in 2024, from 9170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
Transmission Line Market Segment by Type covers:
- Power Tower
- Transmission Conductor & Cable
Transmission Line Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
- Residential Electricity
- Commercial Electricity
- Industrial Electricity
- The global transmission line industry mainly concentrates in China, Europe, Japan, North America, Japan and Southeast Asia, India and Africa. The global leading players in this market are Nexans, General Cable, Shandong Electrical Engcneering & Eguipment, Prysmian and Fengfan Power, which accounts for about 40% of total production value. In China the market leaders are Shandong Electrical Engcneering & Eguipment, Fengfan Power and Qingdao Hanhe., Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the electricity infrastructure investment plan of each country, Africa, India and some emerging markets still have great potential for growth in the future. Due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value., The worldwide market for Transmission Line is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 12600 million US$ in 2024, from 9170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Transmission Line in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,
Transmission Line Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
