UK 3D Rendering Market 2019 – Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Emerging Technologies, Share, Competitive, and Forecast To 2025

The 3D rendering and architectural visualization services are being used by architects for evaluating both proportions and scales through intuitive interactive 3D modelling. The walkthrough and animation segment dominated the overall market in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend in the near future, owing to growth in importance of 3D walkthrough and animation for the homebuyers to have a detailed idea about the plan of their building and rise in adoption of this service among constructing firms to verify the proposed design as per the expectation of the clients.

The real estate companies dominated the overall market in 2016. However, the designer segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rise in adoption of just in time marketing, which has been recorded in different parts of the UK.

Segment Review

The UK 3D rendering services market is segmented into type and end user. Based on type, the market is divided into interior visualization, exterior visualization, and walkthrough & animation. Based on end user, it is categorized into architects, designers, and real estate companies.

The key players operating in the UK 3D rendering services market include Redhound Studios Ltd., F10 Studios Ltd., Blackpoint Design, Jarvis Design, David Hier Render Studio, VisEngine Digital Solutions, XS CAD Limited, 3D Power, Archi-Vista, and Atelier York.

Top Impacting Factors

Immense growth of construction & real estate industry in the UK, increased utilization of 3D rendering visualization for marketing activities, significant growth in implementation of smart cities in the UK and faster adoption of building information modelling (BIM) technology among the architects in the construction industry majorly drive the market. However, lack of infrastructure is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Benefits

This study includes the analytical depiction of the UK 3D rendering services market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

UK 3D Rendering Services Market Key Segments:

By Type

Interior Visualization

Exterior Visualization

Walkthrough and Animation

By End User

Architect

Designer

Real Estate Company

Key Market Players

Redhound Studios Ltd.

F10 Studios Ltd.

Blackpoint Design

Jarvis Design

David Hier Render Studio

VisEngine Digital Solutions

XS CAD Limited

3D Power

Archi-Vista

Atelier York.

