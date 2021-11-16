United States Composite Insulated Panels Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States Composite Insulated Panels market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Composite Insulated Panels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Composite Insulated Panels in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States Composite Insulated Panels market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Composite Insulated Panels sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Kingspan

Metecno

Isopan

NCI Building Systems

TATA Steel

ArcelorMittal

Romakowski

Lattonedil

Ruukki

Omnis Exteriors Ltd

Silex

Isomec

GCS

Zhongjie

AlShahin

Nucor Building Systems

Tonmat

Marcegaglia

Italpannelli

Alubel

Jingxue

Balex

Dana Group

Multicolor

Zamil Steel

BCOMS

Pioneer India

Panelco

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

EPS Panels

PUR/PIR Panels

Mineral/Glass Wool Panels

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage

Others

