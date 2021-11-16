Vulkollan Wheels Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024
Vulkollan Wheels are made of an elastomer based on raw materials from Bayer MaterialScience: Desmodur® 15 and special polyester polyols. The rubber-elastic material boasts outstanding mechanical load-bearing properties and dynamic load resistance.,
Vulkollan Wheels Market Segment by Type covers:
- Traction Wheels
- Forklift Wheels
- Guiding Wheels
- Others
Vulkollan Wheels Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
- Materials handling
- Mechanical engineering
- Others
Scope of the Vulkollan Wheels Market Report:
Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Vulkollan Wheels industry, especially in Europe and North America. The main market players are Stellana AB,Rader Vogel, Wicke, TELLURE, RWM Casters, Acorn Industrial Products, CERVELLATI, Pleiger, Brauer, KUNDERT AG, Watts, UW-ELAST AB, DM Wheel Systems, Revvo Caster,Finn-Valve Oy, Vulkoprin etc.The Production revenue of Vulkollan Wheels is about 84807 K USD in 2015. Europe is the largest consumption of Vulkollan Wheels, with a sales market share nearly 31.23% in 2015. The second place is North America region; following Europe with the sales market share over 29.81%. Asia Pacific (Ex. China) is another important consumption market of Vulkollan Wheels, enjoying 18.50 % sales market share in 2015. Vulkollan Wheels is used in Material Handling and Mechanical Engineering. Report data showed that 36.28 % of the Vulkollan Wheels market demand in Material Handling, 44.25% in Mechanical Engineering in 2015. There are three kinds of Vulkollan Wheels, which are Traction Wheels,Forklift Wheels and Guiding Wheels. Guiding Wheels are wildly used in the Vulkollan Wheels, with a production market share nearly 32.52% in 2015.
Vulkollan Wheels Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Vulkollan Wheels Market Historic Data (2013-2019):
- Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Status and Outlook.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
- Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
Vulkollan Wheels Market Influencing Factors:
- Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.
- Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.
- Market Size Forecast: Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.
- Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price.
