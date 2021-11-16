Wooden Floor Market 2019: Global Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2025
The global wooden floor market was valued at $90,638.1 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $141,091.3 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Wood flooring is a type of hard surface flooring, which is produced using materials, such as timber, bamboo, and others, which are available in numerous styles, colors, and cuts.
There are several benefits offered by wood flooring, such as elegance and high-end aesthetics over other types of flooring. This is anticipated to propel the demand for wooden floor globally. In addition, the rise in awareness of outdoor and indoor entertainment area among millennial home buyers fuel the demand for wooden flooring solutions among residential end users. However, fluctuating prices of wood and other raw materials, and rising costs of manufacturing wood flooring are the major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, increase in disposable income of people is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.
The global wooden floor market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into engineered wood and solid wood. The engineered wood segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. The residential segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
The global wooden floor market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, followed by LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are Armstrong, Beaulieu International Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Boral Limited, Brumark Corporation, Kahrs Holding AB, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, Nature Home Holding Company Limited, and Tarkett.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global wooden floor market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENT
By Product
Engineered wood
Solid wood
By Application
Residential
Non-residential
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Indonesia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Armstrong
Beaulieu International Group
Berkshire Hathaway
Boral Limited
Brumark Corporation
Kahrs Holding AB
Mannington Mills
Mohawk Industries
Nature Home Holding Company Limited
Tarkett
