3D Printing Market will show a CAGR of 21.8% amid the gauge time frame (2019-2025)

3D Printing Market Overview :

The global 3D printing market was valued at $4,164.2 million in 2014, and is projected to reach $44,393.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2019 to 2025.

3D printing, also known as additive printing technology, allows manufacturers to build models using a variety of printing materials. The materials used for 3D printing include various types of polymers, metals, ceramics, and others. The applications of 3D printing are developing rapidly as they can achieve greater speed with higher precision and finer resolution. These features have fueled the preference for 3D printing over traditional methods.

Implementing additive manufacturing is expected to help industries improve the productivity of material by eliminating the wastage that occurs during production process. 3D printing finds applications in various industries such as consumer products, industrial products, aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, government, education, and others. The printing materials discussed in this report include various types of polymers, metals & alloys, ceramics, and others.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global 3D printing market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2014?2025, wherein the forecast period is 2019?2025.

The report elaborates the competitive advantages of 3D printing over conventional alternatives. Various drivers and restraints in the market are also analyzed in the report. It explains the key strategies adopted by the key players in the market to facilitate effective planning by the potential market leaders.

The market is segmented into technology, component, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is classified into stereolithography (SLA), fused deposition modelling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), electron beam melting (EBM), digital light processing (DLP), and others. Based on component, it is categorized into hardware, software, and service. Based on end user, it is divided into automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Ponoko Limited, and Voxeljet AG.

Key Benefits for 3D Printing Market :

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global 3D printing market with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

3D Printing Key Market Segments :

By Technology

SLA

FDM

SLS

EBM

DLP

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Consumer electronics

Aerospace & defense

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Netherlands

Norway

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players Profiled

3D Systems

Arcam AB

Autodesk, Inc.

Stratasys Ltd

The ExOne Company

Hoganas AB

Optomec, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Ponoko Limited

Voxeljet AG

