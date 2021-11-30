Agricultural Miticides Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Mites are very small arthropods that attack crops. Most of the mites present in the surroundings are beneficial to the environment. These include predatory mites, which include Agistemus, Amplyeius, and Phystoseiulus. However, other mites such as two-spotted spider mite, red mites, and Banks grass mites pose a major threat to crops.

Miticide, also called Acaricide, is used to control mites or ticks, which are not susceptible to commonly used insecticides. Dicofol, Azobenzene, ovex, and tetradifon are the commonly used miticides. Many miticides kill eggs and larval stages as well as adult mites. However, few miticides may harm beneficial insects and honeybees.

Key Drivers of Agricultural Miticides Market

Increase in practice of gardening and farming is expected to act as a major driving factor of the agricultural miticides market. Furthermore, rise in awareness about pest control, growth in innovative products for better yield, changing weather conditions, government reimbursement policies for agriculture, and technology advancement are anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Increase in awareness about the advantages of miticides in maximizing overall yield by decreasing losses is also a key factor boosting the global agricultural miticides market. Furthermore, research and development on miticides and their usage in a broad range of crops to control mites spread and kill all life stages of mites with less toxicity to beneficial insects are expected to propel the market during the forecast period. Quick action and easy handling are also boosting the market.

Acceptance and usage of chemical miticides for crop and plant protection is rising considerably. Companies are striving to introduce specific miticides, which are less toxic to beneficial insects and help in controlling the population of harmful mites.

Liquid Miticides Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

The liquid segment accounted for larger share of the global miticides market in 2018. Liquid miticide is the majorly used form in the agricultural industry. Increase in requirement of liquid forms of miticides, primarily in foliar spray and soil treatment modes of applications, is driving the liquid segment of the market.

Miticides are progressively gaining importance in the fruits & vegetables industry. Increasing production of various types of fruits & vegetables, driven by favorable climatic conditions, technology advancements, and proper storage methods, is expected to boost the demand for miticides. Crops can be protected from major pests and diseases with the use of miticides. Their quality and yield can also be improved.

Compatibility of miticides with integrated pest management (IPM) programs, nature-based miticides, long residual control, and cost-effectiveness are estimated to create immense opportunities for the acceptance of agricultural miticides in the near future.

Stringent Regulations to Hamper the Market

The U.S. Food Quality and Protection Act restricts the use of chemical miticides above the recommended amount due to their harmful effects on pollinators, birds, and beneficial mites

Excessive use can lead to high levels of residue. This is expected to hamper the agricultural miticides market to some extent during the forecast period. However, the correct dosage of chemical miticides and development of eco-friendly agricultural miticides can provide opportunities to players operating in the market.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Significant Share of Global Agricultural Miticides Market

In terms of region, the global agricultural miticides market can be split into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific dominated the global agricultural miticides market in 2018. Growth in the agricultural sector in countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines is a major factor driving the agricultural miticides market in the region. Miticides have several benefits such as decrease of losses, reduction of labor costs, enhancement of yield, and ease of application. As a result, many multinational players have entered into production and development of innovative agricultural miticides products.

Increase in agricultural practices and requirement of high-quality fruit & vegetable produce are expected to drive the agricultural miticides market in Asia Pacific

Europe and North America are also key regions of the agricultural miticides market due to the presence of an established agricultural industry, high agricultural expenditure, and emphasis on technologically advanced farming techniques and products in these regions

Demand for agricultural miticides is projected to rise in Latin America due to the growth in the agriculture industry, particularly in countries such as Brazil and Argentina, during the forecast period

Key Players in Market

Companies are investing in product expansion and addition of new products into their portfolios to meet the rise in demand for miticides. For instance, in February 2017, OHP Inc. introduced a miticide under the brand name Notavo Ovicide for ornamental crops to provide long-term control of eggs and immature stages of two-spotted spider mites. In February 2017, Gowan USA introduced a miticide under the brand Nexter. The miticide helps control and kill broad mites, pear psylla, rust mites, aphids, spider mites, whiteflies, and leafhopper nymphs.

Key players operating in the agricultural miticides market include:

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

Gowan Company

Valent BioSciences

OHP, Inc.

Rotam North America

Certis USA

Meerut Agro Chemical Industries Ltd.

Osho Chemical Industries Limited

Crop Care Pesticides (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Zhejiang Well-done Chemical Co. Ltd.

Wynca Group

Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

