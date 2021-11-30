Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market (2018 – 2023) Will Grow and Hit 4.4% CAGR By 2023 and Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to global Market

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market research report (2018 – 2023) studies market insights, List of major Key players, buyers, threats of new entrants and substitute products. Also, Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market includes the various market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities globally. The research report involved the various affecting factors like market growth, market share, competitive intelligence and growth opportunity.

“ Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market are –

ABBOTT DIAGNOSTICS

NOVIGENIX

ALERE

BECKMAN COULTER

CLINICAL GENOMICS

COMPANION DX

EDP BIOTECH

EPIGENOMICS AG

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

METABIOMICS CORPORATION

VOLITION RX

The global market for colorectal cancer screening is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The North American region holds the highest market share in colorectal cancer therapeutics and has been the dominant region globally for the colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market.

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) accounts for over 9% of all cancer incidences, and it is a major cause of morbidity and mortality throughout the world. CRC is the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Moreover, there is an increase in the number of colorectal cancer screening tests, such as CT colonography, double-contrast barium enema, and biopsy test, which are being used for the treatment of people, thereby, driving the market for global colorectal cancer therapeutics in the near future.

The other factors which also help in the growth of the market include technological advancements in radiology & chemotherapy, increasing cancer prevention initiatives, and

others.

High Costs of the Screening Associated with the Drugs

Many of the high-income countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, are facing the challenges of providing care to an ever-increasing population of colorectal cancer patients, owing to expensive screening and treatment. The researchers found that the average annual out-of-pocket costs associated with a new cancer diagnosis were USD 2,116 for Medicaid beneficiaries. The financial burden varies among patients based on the clinical stage. Moreover, the biomarker tests, such as the multi-target stool DNA test, are more expensive than the FOBTs and come with relatively low specificity. The price for a cologuard test is more than that of traditional stool tests for CRC screening. All of these statistics show that the cost of these treatments is high due to which the market is restrained.

The other factor which is restraining the growth of the market is the inadequate healthcare access in developing countries and underdeveloped countries.

China and India Rapidly Growing

Geographically, North America holds the largest market share with respect to the demand and revenue. In 2017, based on the estimates by the American Cancer Society, 39,910 new rectal cancer cases and 95,520 new colon cancer cases were reported in the United States. These estimates show that the colorectal cancer is increasing its prevalence in the United States which is leading to the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific is also expected to show a strong growth pattern in the coming years, with China and India showing a rapid progress.

Global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

