Cyclohexane Market report is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% during the forecast period of (2018 – 2023)

Cyclohexane Market research report (2018 – 2023) studies market insights, List of major Key players, buyers, threats of new entrants and substitute products. Also, Cyclohexane market includes the various market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities globally. The research report involved the various affecting factors like market growth, market share, competitive intelligence and growth opportunity.

“ Cyclohexane Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 3.45% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Cyclohexane Market are –

BASF

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Citgo

ExxonMobil Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Cepsa

Shchekinoazot

Reliance Industries Limited

Idemitsu Kosan Co.

Ltd.

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

The cyclohexane market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 3.45% during the forecasted period, 2018-2023. The market is driven by many factors, such as rising demand for caprolactum in automotive industry. However, strong threat from phenol during the manufacture of caprolactum is expected to restrain the market.

Increasing Demand for Caprolactum Driving the Market

Caprolactum demand has been increasing especially in automotive industry for the manufacture of nylon, which offers automobiles light weight. Automobile industry is shifting focus to light weight vehicles with growing pressure on energy and environmental protection. Therefore, the automotive manufacturers are planning to increase development of light materials for vehicles, and new lightweight technology, thereby, driving the market.

Caprolactum the Dominant Application

The cyclohexane market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user industry. Based on application, caprolactum is the dominant application accounting to approximately 45% market share. The segment is expected to witness a good growth rate because of its increasing usages for the manufacture of nylon 6,6 which is used in various industries, like automotive and textiles owing to their superior physical characteristics, such as light weight and high tensile strength.

‘Asia Pacific’ the Largest Market Share

Asia Pacific is the largest market for cyclohexane owing to its strong demand from caprolactum and is expected to grow at a good rate during the forecasted period. China is the largest market for cyclohexane in Asia Pacific region and with growing caprolactum manufacturing plants in China combined with shifting automotive manufacturers towards lightweight vehicles is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Cyclohexane Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

