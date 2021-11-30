Decorative Glass Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Decorative Glass Market: High Yield Strength, Chemical, and Scratch Resistance

Decorative glass is a glass used for functional purposes. It is particularly designed to enhance the esthetic appeal.

It is also known as figured glass or patterned glass. Decorative glass is a translucent glass with pattern on one side of the glass sheet.

It is manufactured the same way as float glass is manufactured, except that the glass ribbon passes through two rollers. One of the sides is embossed, and design from the embossed roller is pressed on the still soft glass ribbon.

The color and design of glass can be changed, by changing roller from time-to-time. Decorative glass possesses the average thickness of 3.0 mm to 10.0 mm.

Etched glass, colored/coated glass, patterned glass, digital printed glass, and laminated decorative glass are various types of decorative glass available in the market. Patterned glass is mostly used for partitions and interior cabins

Colored decorative glasses are available in various colors such as blue, green, amber, bronze, and gray. Patterned glasses are primarily double glazed and used as insulated glasses. Laminated decorative glasses are double and triple glazed, and are also known as vacuum insulated glasses.

Decorative glass can be used in residential, health care, commercial, and hospitality sectors. Decorative glass is used for bathroom glass, windows, doors, and others in the residential sector. It is used for partitions, entrance doors, and windows in the health care sector. It is used in malls, shops and display glasses, and entrances in the commercial sector.

Key Drivers of Decorative Glass market

The global decorative glass market is driven by the growth in the building & construction industry. Rise in demand for decorative glass in malls, showrooms, and doors and windows is driving the decorative glass market.

Demand for decorative glass varies according to the geography, lifestyle, culture, climate, and the level of economic development. Increase in available sizes is also driving the decorative glass market.

Rise in demand for black-painted glass for wall cladding and backsplashes applications is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increase in preference for satin-etched glass with varied features such as high gloss and smooth surface for commercial and residential applications (including shower enclosures, table and counter tops, and glass inserts for doors) is estimated to fuel the market significantly during the forecast period.

New Architectural Designs Likely to Provide Lucrative Opportunities

Increase in demand for new architectural designs is encouraging architects and designers to invest in decorative glass for their architectural projects. This is expected to create opportunities for decorative glass manufacturers.

Rise in demand for decorative glass with digital ceramic printing via dip-technology is likely to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of decorative glass present in the market

High Import Cost Likely to Restrain Market

Decorative glasses are imported, especially from companies in North America. This significantly increases the inventory level or dealing with longer lead times and neither of the option is attractive for dealers and end-users.

Limited supply and high import cost are some of the other factors likely to restrain the market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Leading Share of Global Decorative Glass Market

In terms of region, the global decorative glass market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The market in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India is estimated to expand at a significant pace in the near future, due to the growth in the building & construction industry in these countries.

Rise in construction activities in developing economies such as India, Vietnam, and Indonesia is likely to create lucrative opportunities for decorative glass manufacturers. Increase in demand for patterned glass for bathroom windows, cabinet doors, patio furniture, etc., is estimated to propel the market during the forecast period.

The market in North America is likely to expand during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for window glazing in the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. is the major producer and consumer of decorative glass in North America.

The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. However, rise in construction activities in Eastern Europe, due to improving economy and increasing residential construction, is likely to boost the market in the region.

The decorative glass market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. High dependency on import and high raw material cost are likely to restrain the market in these regions. However, rise in number of commercial construction in the UAE and residential construction in Mexico, Brazil, etc., is expected to fuel the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players in Decorative Glass Market:

Key players have been focusing on increasing sales by distributing their products through effective distribution channels such as retail/wholesale stores and e-commerce websites.

Key players operating in the global decorative glass market include:

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Solar Innovations

Bayer AG

DowDuPont

Promax Glass

M&M Glass Company LLC

GLASSOLUTIONS

AGC Inc.

NSG Pilkington

Vitro Architectural Glass

Sisecam

Guardian Industries

Bendheim

SCHOTT AG

Hartung Glass Industries

Alcoa.

Therma-Tru Corp.

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd

Decorative Glass

Binswanger Glass

ProVia

MODIGUARD

Piramal Glass Private Limited

Global Decorative Glass Market: Research Scope

Global Decorative Glass Market, by Type

Etched Glass

Patterned Glass

Colored/ Coated Glass

Digital Print Glass

Laminated Decorative Glass

Others

Global Decorative Glass Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

