Ev Charging Adapter Market Future Perspective in Automotives sector, Growth Rate & Trend Forecast predict that CAGR of 50.31% in 2023

About EV Charging Adapter

An EV charging adapter connects the charging unit to the EV. An EV charger primarily consists of an inlet plug socket (on the vehicle) and an outlet plug socket (at the charging station). These plugs can be either SAE J1772 or IEC 62196. Based on the standard, the other components such as the charging cables, plugs, and adapters/connectors are selected.

Market analysts forecast the global EV charging adapter market to grow at a CAGR of 50.31% during the period 2018-2023.

Market driver

Growing sales of PEVs in China, Japan, the US, and other countries

Market challenge

Increasing cost pressure adversely affecting the sales of AC level 2 and DC fast chargers

Market trend

Focus on reducing charging time

Major Players Listed in Ev Charging Adapter Market Report are:

BB

AeroVironment

Robert Bosch

Delphi Automotive

AddÉnergie Technologies

ChargePoint

Eaton

Efacec

Leviton Manufacturing

POD point

Signet Electronic Systems.

