Gene Editing Market trends research and projections for 2018-2024

Gene editing market is slated to register a massive double-digit growth rate over the coming seven years. The rising number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms will provide heavy revenue generating opportunities for the gene editing industry players over the coming years. Moreover, increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders will further enhance the scope of the gene editing market. According to Global Market Insights, Inc. “Global gene editing market size worth USD 2.17 billion in 2015, is estimated to witness a CAGR of 14% over the period of 2016-2024.”

The rapid technological advancements in healthcare industry will also build a profitable roadmap for the gene-editing industry. Precision medicine market, which is estimated to surpass a revenue of USD 85 billion by 2023, will also promote the gene-industry market trends. The government support and increasing investments in R&D to enhance the technological outlook will also boost the gene editing industry share notably over the coming timeframe. The pharmaceutical industry is also actively collaborating with the gene editing firms to implement the technology use in clinical development. In addition to this, the industry will gain wide acceptance on account of its benefits in the wellbeing of humans, animals, and plant ecosystems.

Gene editing industry finds a varied set of applications across areas such as oncology, muscular disorders, infectious disease, and hematology. Hematology led the application landscape with a revenue of USD 807 million in 2015. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV will promote the gene editing industry size in infectious disease applications, with a revenue estimation of USD 2.5 billion by 2024. Moreover, oncology applications will also exhibit a decent growth rate over the coming seven years, with an annual CAGR of 16% over 2016-2024. The increasing number and types of cancer will primarily contribute towards the application growth.

CRISPR/Cas9 is the most prominent technology implemented in the gene editing applications and has been the most buzzed topic among the researchers worldwide. The ability of CRISPR/Cas9 technology to enable multiple edits at once has made it a breakthrough in the gene editing technology landscape. Moreover, its simplicity, specificity, and speed will further promote the technology demand over the coming years. CRISPR technology based gene editing market is estimated to exceed a revenue of USD 3 billion by 2024. Other notable technologies deployed in the gene editing industry include TALENS, Mega nucleases, and Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs).

The major end-users participating in the gene editing market include CROs (Contract Research Organizations), Biotech & Pharma companies, and Research Institutes. Biotech and Pharma dominated the end user landscape accounting for 58% of the overall market share in 2015. The growth can be attributed to increasing applications of gene editing in therapeutics and drug discovery. Moreover, enhancements in the field of genetic engineering will further expand the scope of gene editing market in biotech and pharma sector. CROs will also emerge as a prominent revenue generating sector due to increased outsourcing by the pharmaceutical companies for complex drug discovery.

Considering the global trends, US gene editing industry led the global landscape, with a revenue of USD 518 million in 2015. The trend is likely to continue with the rapid expansion of biotech and pharma industry coupled with the rising prevalence of diseases such as Alzheimer, cancer, and other infectious ailments. UK gene editing market is anticipated to surpass USD 744 million by 2024, driven by the growing geriatric population base and frequent occurrence of chronic ailments across Europe. Asia Pacific will also exhibit substantial growth over the coming years. Improving healthcare infrastructure, technological developments in the medical space, rising geriatric population base, and favorable government norms will stimulate the APAC market growth.

Lack of awareness about gene-editing may prove to be a roadblock for the market growth. However, the government support towards spreading awareness will undoubtedly improve the future business scenario. The emerging economies will gain a major traction of the industry players to expand the regional base. Key market participants include Agilent Technologies, AstraZeneca, Allele Biotech, Cellectis, Bio Rad, Editas Medicine, CRISPR Therapeutics, Lonza, GE Healthcare Dharmacon, Recombinetics, Inc., Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Sigma-Aldrich.