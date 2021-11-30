Global Metamaterials Market report 2018 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit XX% CAGR By 2023 in upcoming years

Metamaterials Market research report (2018 – 2023) studies market insights, List of major Key players, buyers, threats of new entrants and substitute products. Also, Metamaterials market includes the various market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities globally. The research report involved the various affecting factors like market growth, market share, competitive intelligence and growth opportunity.

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Metamaterials Market are –

Echodyne Inc.

Evolv Technologies

Fractal Antenna Systems

JEM Engineering

LLC.

Kymeta Corporation

MediWise Ltd.

Metamaterial Technologies

Inc.

MetaShield LLC.

Multiwave Technologies AG

Nanohmics

Inc.

NKT Photonics

Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC

Plasmonics

Inc.

Teraview

The global metamaterials market is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period, majorly driven by the growing preference for wireless mobile communication and increasing demand from the medical industry.

Growing Demand from Antennas and Radars

Metamaterials are composite materials with superior electromagnetic properties. There has been a rapid increase in the demand for metamaterials from the telecommunication sector, owing to their requirement in antennas and radars. The demand for antennas and radars from various end-user industries, including defense, electronics, and automotive, have witnessed a rise. This, in turn, has driven the market for metamaterials to a large extent. Hence, with the growth of these industries in developing countries, such as China and India, the demand for metamaterials is expected to further rise during the forecast period.

Aerospace & Defense Dominates the Market

Aerospace & defense industry is expected to be the largest segment, by application, and is expected to hold nearly 30% revenue of the total metamaterials market in 2018. The rising demand for antennas and radars from the defense and military sectors, as well as for other commercial purposes have benefitted the market for metamaterials. This is majorly because, antennas made up of metamaterials are thin and efficient as they can fit into small spaces and perform better than conventional antennas. Additionally, government agencies, such as DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), DOD (Department of Defense), NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), and DOE (Department of Energy) have been making investments for the development of applications based on these metamaterials. Hence, such factors are expected to augment the growth of the metamaterials market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is due to the rapid growth of consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and medical sectors in the region. The growth in these industries is driven by countries, such as China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Additionally, the rapid increase in investments and advancements in the electronics, as well as healthcare sectors is further expected to augment the growth of the market. For Instance, the Indian medical sector witnessed a slew of investments by global health players, which include the Parkway Group and a host of Middle Eastern players. This has further strengthened India as an attractive healthcare investment destination, which, in turn, is expected to boost the market for metamaterials during the forecast period.

Global Metamaterials Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

