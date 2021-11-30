Helium Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Market Size & Growth, Manufacturers and 2023 Forecast Research

Global Helium Market 2019-2023 released by 360 Research Reports considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Helium market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Top-Listed Players mentioned in Helium Market Research Report 2019-2023:

Air Liquide

Air Products

Praxair Inc.

Gazprom

Linde AG

Gulf Cryo

Iceblick

Iwatani

Nexair

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Qatar Gas

Weil Group Resources

Global gases group

Renergen Limited

MATHESON

Messer group

Overview of Helium Market Report:

The global helium market is expected to witness a moderate CAGR during the forecasted period, 2018-2023. The market is mainly driven by the increase in urbanization and industrialization in developing economies of India, China, etc. Other factors that influence market growth include the massive research done in helium production.

Growing Consumption in Electronics & Semiconductors Industry

The Electronics & semiconductors industry is a significant consumer of helium. Helium is used as the sleeve in rods that create LCD screens. It is also used as protective gas for flushing vessels during the processing of semiconductor chips. It is vital for the manufacturing of optic fiber cables. Helium atmosphere in the cables prevent bubbles trapping inside the fiber cables. The semiconductor industry has been on the rise in recent years, especially in Asia-Pacific. Flat-panel display manufacturing, semiconductor manufacturing, and optical fiber manufacturing are all significant consumers of helium in Asian markets. The growth of helium during the forecast period will be driven by the demand from electronics manufacturers in major countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Gas Phase to Dominate the Market

Helium gas finds plenty of uses in various industries, such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, healthcare, welding, and others. This gas is lighter than air and is inflammable, leading to its use in place of hydrogen in balloons, airships etc. In space flight operations, helium is also used to purge hydrogen systems. It also works as a pressurizing agent for ground and flight fluid systems. It is used by space agencies, such as NASA, Arianespace etc. Helium has the highest ionization potential of any atom, and is therefore, applied as a shielding gas in plasma arc welding of exotic metals, such as magnesium, zirconium, titanium, and aluminum alloys used in shipbuilding, construction, and aerospace. Helium gas is also used in leak detection because of it being a monoatomic molecule and small molecular size. It is used for detecting leaks in fuel tanks, rockets, gas lines, heat exchanges, and various electronic devices. Hence, the growing application of Helium gas is boosting the demand for Helium over the forecast period.

Increasing Applications in Healthcare Industry

Helium gas finds plenty of uses in healthcare industry. It can reach a temperature of -269 C (the low boiling point), making liquid helium the best option for cooling magnets of MRI machines. Helium is also being used for breathing observation. It is an essential component in treating emphysema, ailments asthma, and other conditions that affect breathing. Helium gas is usually used to treat lung diseases. Oxygen and helium are used together for the treatment of acute and chronic forms of respiratory ailment. This combination is faster in reaching to the lungs than all other mixers.

The demand for helium in healthcare sector is increasing due to the growing demand of MRI scans. There has been a rise in chronic diseases, which has led to need for early diagnosis. MRIs are best for scan of head, chest, blood vessels, bones, spine, abdomen etc. MRI has also seen growing applications in cancer screening and neurology. The growth of MRI technology will, in turn, lead to growth of helium market. Hence, the robust usage of helium in healthcare industry is expected to drive the market for Helium during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report

What will be the Market size in 2024 and what will be the growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Helium Market?

Who are the key vendors in this Helium Market space?

What are the challenges to Market growth?

What are the Helium Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Helium industry?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Helium Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Helium industry?

