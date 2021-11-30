High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market – Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2025
High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market Overview:
The global high tibial osteotomy (HTO) market generated $215 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $269 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2023. High tibial osteotomy is an orthopedic surgical procedure that targets at correcting a varus deformation with compartmental osteoarthritis. High tibial osteotomy is largely implied in the treatment of younger patients, who are more active.
Increase in the incidence rate of bone-related diseases caused by improper diet or unhealthy lifestyle is the major factor that drives the growth of the high tibial osteotomy plates market. In addition, rise in number of road accidents, surge in geriatric population, and high adoption of surgical procedures for safe diagnosis and treatment of bone-related diseases are the factors further expected to boost the market growth. However, expensive procedural cost of osteotomy surgeries and adverse effects associated with the use of plates are expected to hamper the market growth. Rise in healthcare infrastructure and healthcare investment, and untapped market opportunities in the developing regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market.
The global high tibial osteotomy (HTO) plates market is segmented based on material, technique, and region. By material, the market is bifurcated into metals and polymers. Based on technique, it is classified into open wedged technique, closed wedge technique, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits for High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities for the market.
Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the materials and technique in the industry.
The study provides region-wise market share analysis to understand the competitive outlook of the regional market.
In-depth geographical analysis facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.
High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Key Market Segments:
By Material
Metals
Polymers
By Technique
Open Wedge Technique
Closed Wedge Technique
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
Arthrex, Inc.
Zimmer Biomet
aap Implantate AG
Stryker Corporation
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Smith & Nephew
Wright Medical Group N.V.
Acumed, LLC
Amplitude Surgical
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):
TriMed, Inc.
Tornier, Inc.
Medical & Optical Instruments Australia Pty Ltd
Novastep Inc.
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Securos
BioTek Instruments, Inc.
GROUP FH ORTHO
OrthoPediatrics Corp
