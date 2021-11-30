Modular Data Center Market 2019: Worldwide Industry Overview, Market Size & Growth, Supply Demand and Shortage, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2023: 360 Research Reports
Global Modular Data Center Market 2019-2023 released by 360 Research Reports considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Modular Data Center market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.
Top-Listed Players mentioned in Modular Data Center Market Research Report 2019-2023:
- HP Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Dell Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Huawei Technologies
- Emerson Network Power
- Schneider Electric SE
- IO Datacenters
- Rittal GmbH & co. Kg
- Elliptical Mobile Solutions
- The Smart Cube
- Flexenclosure AB
- Colt Group SA
Overview of Modular Data Center Market Report:
The modular data center market was valued at USD 9.46 billion in 2017, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 34.99 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 24.36%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by major players including providers of modular data center professional services and integration solutions. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-middle east, Middle East and Latin America.
Modern data centers have been evolving rapidly. The current market caters to complete systems for disaster recovery, and efficient cloud platforms to handle large influx from users. As the market for x86- based servers, storage and network equipment has grown, end-users across a broad spectrum of vertical markets have been exploring ways to find more effective methods to install and manage data center equipment. Modular data center solutions represent one approach designed to increase installation and management efficiencies of data center hardware infrastructure. It is a deployment method engineered for data center assembly of modular components
United States Is One of the Primary Markets for Growth of Modular Data Centers
Being the hub for large-scale organizations and with higher internet penetration, North America accounts for the major share of global modular data center market. Cutthroat competition in the market prompts the organizations to adopt cost-effective solutions. United States is a major market for global modular data centers. The organizations are investing in modular data centers to gain significant cost benefit, which are associated with their deployment. Big Data and IoT penetration in the region will transform the demand for next generation modular data centers in the region. With the existing competition, organizations are under pressure to evolve IT scalability as well as the capacity.
The Increase in the Mobility and Scalability of Data Centers is Driving the Growth of Modular Data Centers
The mobility of the modular data centers enables clients to relocate their data center, rather than demolishing it and construct a new one at a new site. Modular data centers can be delivered wherever the end-user desired it to be. A modular solution is considered mobile, since it can be transported in pieces and re-assembled very quickly on-site. Mobility has become a very attractive feature for organizations, who are looking at modular deployments for disaster recovery. It is due to their ability to get deployed at recovery sites and start working within the least possible time. With more new offerings made available, data center providers look for practices, which are as agile as possible. This adoption of modular data centers also contributes to the cost saving structure of the companies which contribute to the high adoption of modular data centers.
IT Module Is One of the Primary Constituents for Individual Function Module
The functions of any data center can be categorized into three major categories – IT module, power module and mechanical module. Prefabricated modular data center modules are often provided one function of the data centers. Owing to the stranded capacity in the existing facility, a prefabricated module is needed only for a specific resource, such as power or cooling or just IT space. A typical IT module consists of IT racks, which hold IT equipment, PDU’s, air distribution system, humidification/dehumidification system, cabling infrastructure, fire detection/protection, lights and security systems. Since IT modules provide easy access to individual servers without interrupting data center operations, they are very important for smooth running of the data center. Generally, the IT modules have configurable power breaking whips, VESDA smoke detection and emergency power off and a user defined I/O interface, which enables the user to control it.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will be the Market size in 2024 and what will be the growth rate?
- What are the key factors driving the global Modular Data Center Market?
- Who are the key vendors in this Modular Data Center Market space?
- What are the challenges to Market growth?
- What are the Modular Data Center Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Modular Data Center industry?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Modular Data Center Market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Modular Data Center industry?
