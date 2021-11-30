Night Vision Device Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Latest Innovations Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast 2025- BAE Systems, Elbit Systems , FLIR Systems, Harris , Thales Group, ATN, Meopta U.S.A., Sofradir-EC, and Newcon Optikamong

Night vision devices facilitate the capability to see in low intensity or dark light. There have been major technological advancements and developments in the area of electronics & optics that have endorsed production of night vision devices in order to assist in intensifying the images that are unlikely to be seen with bare eyes. These devices have been very significant in the field of military and defence, the equipment’s including night vision cameras, goggles, and scopes provide assistance to the soldiers during low light or dark conditions.

The key factors driving the growth of night vision device market include, rising military expenditure & modernization, increased requirement of advanced and enhanced night vision devices, and emerging technology. Moreover, factors such as wireless technology allied with night vision devices, development of night vision devices through thermal imaging, and lightweight night vision devices are the major trends that are expected to provide significant opportunities for night vision device market to grow. However, high initial cost and budgets cut have led to reduced procurement of night vision devices that may in turn hamper the night vision device market growth.

The key players influencing the market are:

L3 Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems, Inc., Harris Corporation, Thales Group, ATN, Meopta U.S.A., Inc., Sofradir-EC, and Newcon Optikamong.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Night Vision Device

Compare major Night Vision Device providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Night Vision Device providers

Profiles of major Night Vision Device providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Night Vision Device -intensive vertical sectors

Night Vision Device Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Night Vision Device Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Night Vision Device market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2025, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Night Vision Device market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Night Vision Device market is provided.

