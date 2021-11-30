Protective Packaging Market 2019 to Expand at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2023: Top-most Competitor Analysis Covering Market Demand, Market Share, Market Size & Growth, Complete Industry Overview

Global Protective Packaging Market 2019-2023 released by 360 Research Reports considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Protective Packaging market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Top-Listed Players mentioned in Protective Packaging Market Research Report 2019-2023:

3M Corporation

Automated Packaging Systems

Inc.

Cartonajes Vir SA

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

MJS Packaging Company

Mold-Rite Plastics

Placon Corporation

Pregis Corporation

Riverside Paper Co.

Sealed Air Corporation

Signode Protective Packaging Solutions

Sonoco Corporation

Overview of Protective Packaging Market Report:

The protective packaging market was valued at USD 23.51 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 30.96 billion million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.70 %, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report is segmented based on material into plastic and paper & paperboard, based on product into rigid, flexible, and foam, and segmented on end-user vertical into food & beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, industrial, beauty, and home care. The regions considered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Protective Mailers Account Large Market Share

The protective mailers used for online purchase are expected to grow with significant a growth rate with the e-commerce sector. The insulated shipping containers which are predominantly used in moving pharmaceutical and other various temperature-controlled products are also expected to register an above average growth rate during the forecast period. The recycled, biodegradable materials used in products, such as paper fill, biodegradable loose-fill are also gaining prominence.

E-Commerce Sector To Boost the Growth of the Market

E-commerce is also helping to boost demand for product segments, such as air pillows, molded foams, bubble wraps, etc. The significant growth in the number of e-commerce platforms and increased focus on enhancing the existing packaging techniques, with the help of technology, has influenced the consumers’ choice towards preferring adequately packaged products. Improving lifestyles have made the consumers conscious of the package and have hence created a demand for the higher quality of packaging to ensure no compromise has been made to the core product. Product manufacturers will continue to exert greater demand on packaging firms to reduce their prices to retain the balance between innovation and product costs. Greater consumer awareness, emergence of new materials, and R&D operations undertaken by market incumbents will pave the way for innovative products over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Account for the Largest Market Share

The Asia-Pacific has the largest market share, followed by North America and Europe. Europe represents one of the largest markets for beauty and personal care products in the global market. The demand for these products is expected to remain fairly high over the forecast product. Beauty brands are taking greater care in packaging and logistics operations, to improve their customer retention. Recent product innovations, such as down gauging and emergence of alternate raw materials, are expected to translate into future growth opportunities in the protective packaging market.

The robust growth in online retailing is driving the demand for economical, lightweight, and pre-constructed protective packaging solutions. Protective mailing solutions are currently being used for offering greater protection to a wide variety of relatively small objects such as books, jewelry, recorded music, personal electronics, electronic accessories, and others. The paper mailers are gaining more market share with their environment-friendly qualities such as better suitability for recycling. This is one of the major trends in the developed markets, such as North America, where the recycling programs are extensively employed as well as stringent environmental regulations are in place.

