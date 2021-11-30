Soaring Demand Drives Tungstic Acid Market Growth During the Forecast Period, 2018-2028

Tungstic Acid Market: Introduction

Tungstic acidÂ is a hydrated form ofÂ WO3 (tungsten trioxide). The modest form is monohydrate WO3Â·H2O and WO3Â·2H2OÂ (dihydrate). The arrangement of WO3Â·H2O in the solid form comprises layers, which have octahedrally coordinated WO5(H2O) units and 4 vertices are shared. Dihydrate has an identical layer structure with the further H2O moleculeÂ addedÂ among the layers.Â The WO3Â·H2O monohydrate is insoluble in water and yellow in colour and formed in solid form.

Tungstic acid is also known as an acid of wolfram. It is manufactured in the powdered form, which is yellow in colour and is finely-grained with a remarkable fine grain size distribution with a uniform morphology, high reactivity and a high degree of chemical purity. Tungstic acid is manufactured by the action of strong acids on solutions of alkali metallic tungstates. It can also be prepared from the reaction between sodium tungstate and hydrogen carbonate as well as from pure tungsten by reaction withÂ hydrogen peroxide. Attributing to the above said distinctive product qualities of tungstic acid, special applications and high sensitivity, the demand for tungstic acid is expected to grow during the forecast period, thereby propelling the overall growth of the tungstic acid market.

Tungstic Acid Market: Dynamics

Tungstic acid is of the one of the key intermediary chemicals in the tungsten market, which is solely prepared from APT to make the usage of high purity APT levels. To prepare for high quality of APT, the aqueous slurry of APT is reacted with tungstic acid and hydrochloric acid, from which tungstic acid (H2WO4.nH20) is precipitated, after that which is then filtered, washed and then dried. Tungstic acid has high dynamic surface and is only used in minor amounts for distinctÂ purposes such as in the production of WC powders, tungsten chemicals, and ultrafine tungsten.

Growing production of plastics across the globe, coupled with the increasing use of tungstic acid in fire proofing fabrics, as a reagent in the production of uric acid, in the clinical analysis of blood, in the production of tungsten metal compound and its derivatives, is expected to lead the demand for tungstic acid during the forecast period.

Fluctuation in the prices of raw materials, coupled with a sudden fall in the demand for tungstic acid, is expected to act an obstacle in the growth of the tungstic acid market during the forecast period.

Tungstic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant demand for tungstic acid during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing chemical industry in the region, which is leading to an increase in the production of organometallic tungsten compounds, coupled with the growing use of tungstic acid in the fine chemistry segment.

North America and Europe are expected to witness a rise in the demand for tungstic acid during the forecast period, owing to the increasing application of tungstic acid in surface coatings. The rest of the world is estimated to witness steady growth in the tungstic acid market during the forecast period, owing to the growing textile and plastic industry, which is contributing to the overall growth of the tungstic acid market,

Tungstic Acid Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the tungstic acid market are:

H.C. Starck



Yogi Dye Chem Industries



Evans Chem



Forbes Pharmaceuticals



Santa Cruz Biotechnology



Trifine Industries



Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC



Oakwood Products



AKos Consulting & Solutions



CheMall Corporation



Angene Chemical



