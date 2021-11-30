Split Fibers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Split Fibers Market: Overview

Split fibers are microfibers with linear density less than 1 dtex (decitex). They are made from polypropylene, due to ease of processing of polypropylene and its mechanical properties.

Polypropylene offers high tensile strength, stiffness, lower elongation, and high fibrillation length. It is blended with other olefins to increase their fibrillation property.

Split fibers are produced by treating bi-component filaments through physical and chemical processes. They are produced through various steps such as tape production, stretching process, and splitting process.

Spilt fibers are employed in applications such as carpet backing fabrics, , sacks, bags, ropes, twines, release fabrics, filter fabrics, household textiles, and reinforced fabrics

Concrete Segment to Lead Market

Spilt fibers are added to concrete to increase its structural integrity, toughness, and durability; decrease cracking; and reduce effects of shrinkage. Split fibers are uniformly distributed and randomly oriented in concrete. Spilt fibers are used in composites, as the fiber surface causes interlocking between the fiber and the matrix, leading to formation of a mechanical bond. Composites are commonly employed in automotive and aerospace industries.

Key Drivers of Split Fibers Market

Development of infrastructure with supportive government policies and superior properties of steel fibers are projected to drive the global spilt fibers market during the forecast period

Split fibers can be applied in filtration systems. This is likely to further boost the demand for split fibers across the world in the near future. Development of infrastructure in developing countries is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the split fibers market from 2019 to 2027. Difficulty in processing of split fibers is anticipated to be a major challenge for the global spilt fibers market during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for lightweight vehicles is estimated to fuel the demand for composites during the forecast period. This is projected to propel the split fibers market. Composite spilt fibers are commonly used in automotive and aerospace industries.

Increase in demand for composites for corrosion and chemical resistance materials in construction and pipe & tank industry, and in electrical resistivity and high flame retardant materials in electrical and electronics industry

Improvement in economic conditions and instability in some regions are factors boosting the defense spending. This is expected to augment the composite industry, thereby driving the demand for split fibers.

Increase in demand for split fibers in iron & steel, glass, non-ferrous metals, and power generation industries is anticipated to drive the refractory industry. Thus, in turn, is estimated to boost the split fibers market, as spilt fibers are mostly used in the refractory industry.

Increase in demand for non-ferrous metals, which are used in the manufacture of castings for aerospace, automotive, medical, construction, and electrical industries, is projected to drive the refractory industry. Growth of the refractories industry is expected to boost the global split fibers market.

Synthetic Fibers Likely to Hamper Market

Synthetic fibers are replacing steel fibers in certain applications such as clothing, home furnishing, automotive, and filtration. This is expected to restrain the global split fibers market during the forecast period. Cost of manufacture of split fibers is higher than common fibers. This is anticipated to hamper the market between 2019 and 2027.

North America Expected to Hold Large Share of Global Split Fibers Market

North America is a leading region of the global market, due to the rise in usage of split fibers in clothes and sportswear industries in the region. Use of split fibers in filtration systems in Asia Pacific is estimated to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

Demand for prefabricated construction is estimated to increase in North America during the forecast period due to the expansion and renovation of existing bridges and airports. This is projected to drive the concrete industry in the region, thereby augmenting the demand for split fibers.

Europe follows Asia Pacific in terms of demand for spilt fibers. Demand for split fibers in Middle East & Africa has been rising, as split fibers are increasingly being employed for energy conservation in the region.

Emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines in Asia Pacific are likely to drive the construction industry, thereby contributing to the growth of the concrete market. This, in turn, is expected to boost the split fibers market in Asia Pacific.

Growth of construction and automotive industries is driving the refractories industry in Asia Pacific. This is propelling the split fibers market in the region.

The Government of the UAE is offering several construction incentives which is attracting several investors to the Middle East, which, in turn, is contributing to the rapid growth of the construction industry in this region. The world’s largest civil engineering project, Project Jubail II, focuses on the development of Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia. It is estimated to be completed by 2021. Thus, expansion in the construction industry is driving the split fibers market in Middle East & Africa.

Key Players in Market

The global split fibers market is highly fragmented, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 45% to 50%. Key players operating in the split fibers market include

