Tooth Filling Materials Market to witness major growth in coming years

Conjunctive efforts by the renowned regulatory bodies to increase awareness regarding oral hygiene is certain to push tooth filling materials market trends in the years ahead. The growing prevalence of dental disorders especially among the geriatric population has resulted in an increase in the number of cosmetic dental procedures, which in turn is providing a lucrative opportunity to the market players.

As per an estimation, merely 42% of the adult population uses oral hygiene products and around 21% of adults visit dentists annually. This depicts the low level of awareness regarding oral hygiene among the global population, which results in tooth ailments, in turn driving the tooth filling materials industry. According to Global Market Insights, Inc., tooth filling materials market size was pegged at USD 1.1 billion in 2017.

Tooth filling materials industry is gaining a prominence with the advancements of technology in dentistry along with shifting trends of cosmetic dental procedures. In this regard, U.S. is one of the leading regions experiencing a significant upturn in the tooth filling materials industry. Apparently, the region held a valuation of USD 359.1 million in the year 2017. Some of the pivotal factors segmenting the growth of this regional market include the presence of a large number of dental clinics and the rapidly increasing affordability of the patient population in the U.S. In addition, the rising awareness regarding dental care and hygiene in the region, resulting in better patient care facilities in the country, will also add to the growth spectrum of U.S. tooth filling materials market.

The diversification in related products and growing consumer preference toward aesthetic dentistry are also favoring the U.S. tooth filling materials market growth. The ADHA (American Dental Hygienists Association) reported that 80% of U.S. population suffers from periodontal gum disease, and almost 78% at least have a single cavity by the time they touch the age of 17. The escalating cases of dental disorders in the country will thus further augment the commercialization matrix of U.S. tooth filling materials market.

Silver amalgam is one of the basic types of filling materials that are adopted in the tooth filling process. On account of the expanding cosmetic dentistry sector and the durability of the material, silver amalgam has emerged as one of the foremost preferred products of the tooth filling materials industry. Indeed, silver amalgam dominated the market in 2017, holding a valuation of USD 318.4 million. The product demand is anticipated to observe a surge in the years ahead on account of the fact that this product is one of the strongest and the most durable material among its peers. Silver amalgam has already established itself as one of the most commonly and widely preferred materials and its ever-increasing popularity has also been adding an impetus to the growth of silver amalgam based tooth filling materials market.

Price remains a major growth deciding factor for the overall industry. On these grounds, it is crucial to mention that low-cost materials are fast gaining ground in the global tooth filling materials market. These materials also provide other advantages such as increased safety and a natural-looking appearance, which will further expand the scope of tooth filling materials market.

The overall tooth filling materials industry is rather fragmented and fiercely competitive which requires high-level efforts by the players to offer a diversified product portfolio in terms of cost and technology. Vertical integration is one of the key strategies adopted by the industry participants to improve supply value chain. Prominent tooth filling materials industry players include DENTSPLY International, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik, SDI Limited, DenMat Holdings, Coltene Whaledent, GC America, and Heraeus kulzer gmbh.