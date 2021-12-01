A Recent Study Says That Telecom Tower Market Will Make a Huge Impact In Near Future, Focusing on top key players like American Tower, Cellnex Telecom, China Tower, Crown Castle International, Indus Tower, IHS Holdings

Factors such as the advancement in technology in today’s world and the existing network infrastructures prove to be incapable of handling the predicted surge in the number of connected devices as well as the data explosion over the network. As a result, a huge demand for a more robust and reliable communication network infrastructure capable of handling huge influx of data over the network is on the rise. Social media has become an integral part of individual’s lifestyle in recent times and thus the use of internet has also rapidly increased. The bolstering demand of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, security, mobile data traffic, and expansion of mobile apps lead to the integration of cloud architecture with the mobile networks to enhance the flexible delivery of services with high speed is boosting the demand for telecom tower market globally.

The global telecom tower market accounted for US$ 40.04 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 146.53 Bn by 2025.

This research study provides insights into the global telecom towers market. Majority of the telecom tower installations have belonged to the lattice tower category or the monopole tower category. These type of towers provide maximum coverage for the operators and therefore serve a wider mass. Also, in the initial years, Greenfield towers were mostly observed in the tower installations, however, with space constraints and rising land costs, rooftop towers have found higher attractiveness amongst the telecom tower players as well as the mobile network operators.

The leading industry players operating in telecom tower market globally American Tower Company, Cellnex Telecom, China Tower Co. Ltd., Crown Castle International Corp., Indus Tower Ltd., IHS Holdings Ltd., SBA Communication Corporation, Telesites S.A.B. DE C.V, Telxius (Telefonica SA), and PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK. among others.

The initial implementation of telecom towers that are backbone components that enable rolling out of these technologies incurs high costs, therefore the market players are adopting different strategies for cost-effective deployments of telecom towers. The global market for telecom tower market is anticipated to exhibit high growth in the near future. Increasing number of mobile subscribers coupled with increasing initiatives taken by the Government in the developing countries of the world to connect the rural areas over the telecom network is one of the major encouraging factors for the telecom tower market deployments.

The estimates from GSMA state that the total number of unique mobile subscribers across the globe would be close to 5 Bn subscribers by the end of 2017 and would further increase up to 5.7 Bn by the end of 2020. By this estimate, close to 75% of the world’s population would be subscribed to a mobile service. The tremendous growth in the number of mobile subscribers during this period is majorly attributed to the developing economies of Asia Pacific where a large percentage of the world population is concentrated. Further, the ubiquity of smartphones as well as high-speed connectivity has been a key driving factor for innovations in artificial intelligence and also leading to digital transformation. The mobile operators have invested close to US$ 700 Bn in the last decade for the development of the telecommunication network infrastructure. Also, the estimates state that by the end of 2016, there were 4.8 Bn GSM subscribers and 7.9 Bn SIM connections worldwide.

The telecom tower market has been segmented on the basis of type into the following segments including lattice towers, guyed towers, monopole towers, camouflage towers, and mobile cell towers. The telecom tower market has been further bifurcated on the basis of tower placement into Greenfield tower, and rooftop tower. Also, the telecom tower market has been segmented based on the deployment type into shared infrastructure deployment and owned deployment. Geographically the telecom tower market is presently dominated by developed regions including, Asia Pacific. However, the market is expected to be in favor of the Middle East and Africa, and North America. The rising penetration of smartphones in the developing economies of Africa and Asia coupled with the rapidly developing internet infrastructures in these regions are proving to be the major drivers for the growth in the adoption of telecom tower installations.

