Business Process as a Service Market Is Booming Worldwide Along with Key Trends through the Company Sections, Countries and Regions | Accenture, Capgemini SE, Cognizant , Fujitsu, Genpact, IBM, Oracle
MARKET INTRODUCTION
The Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) is offered by companies to assist businesses to enable BPO over mobile platforms while reducing labor count through automation. The BPaaS model is accessible through internet-based technologies. Advancements in technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning has led to robust adoption of the service by the enterprises in developed as well as developing nations. BFSI companies are increasingly adopting the services for the optimization of their business processes.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The BPaaS market is anticipated to witness optimal growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a growing need for cost-effective IT infrastructure and data accessibility coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based services among industries. Furthermore, the surging demand for business process analytics is expected to propel the market growth. However, cybersecurity threats may hamper the growth of the BPaaS market. Nonetheless, the growing adoption of cloud computing in the developing countries is likely to offer growth opportunities to the players operating in the BPaaS market.
Key players profiled in the report include Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Fujitsu Limited, Genpact, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Business Process as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of BPaaS market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, application, deployment, end user industry, and geography. The global BPaaS market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading BPaaS market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global BPaaS market is segmented on the basis of offerings, application, deployment, and end user industry. Based on offerings, the market is segmented as professional service and managed service. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as finance and accounting, analytics and reporting, digital asset management, supply chain management, and others. By deployment, the market is segmented as on premise and cloud. The market on the basis of the end user industry is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and others.
Table of Content
- INTRODUCTION
2. KEY TAKEAWAYS
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. BUSINESS PROCESS AS A SERVICE BPAAS MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. BUSINESS PROCESS AS A SERVICE BPAAS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
6. BUSINESS PROCESS AS A SERVICE BPAAS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
7. BUSINESS PROCESS AS A SERVICE BPAAS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OFFERINGS
8. BUSINESS PROCESS AS A SERVICE BPAAS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION
9. BUSINESS PROCESS AS A SERVICE BPAAS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT
10. BUSINESS PROCESS AS A SERVICE BPAAS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER INDUSTRY
11. BUSINESS PROCESS AS A SERVICE BPAAS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
13. BUSINESS PROCESS AS A SERVICE BPAAS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
13.1. ACCENTURE PLC
13.2. CAPGEMINI SE
13.3. COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
13.4. FUJITSU LIMITED
13.5. GENPACT
13.6. IBM CORPORATION
13.7. ORACLE CORPORATION
13.8. TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED
13.9. TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED
13.10. WIPRO LIMITED
14. APPENDIX
