Cocoa Butter Market Comparison by Regions, Types, Trends, Application Segment and Analysis 2019-2027

The Cocoa Butter Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from food and beverage coupled with demands from the cosmetic industry for manufacturing lotions and other toiletries. Several medicinal and nutritional benefits associated with the product also contribute to the growth of the cocoa butter market. However, the demand-supply gap in the product hampers the growth of the market.

Butter from the cocoa mass is extracted by horizontal presses or continuous expeller presses. Cocoa butter is used in making chocolates and toiletries owing to its cocoa flavor, aroma and healing properties. It contains high proportion of monounsaturated oleic acid as well as unsaturated fats. Cocoa butter is among the most stable fats known, therefore, it has an excellent shelf life. In addition, cocoa butter has therapeutic properties which find applications in treating hair loss, skin irritation, and other health issues.

The global cocoa butter market is segmented on the basis of by nature, product form, product type, and end-use industry. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the product form, the market is segmented as blocks, powder, and liquid. By product type, the market is segmented as natural, deodorized, and semi-deodorized. The market, on the basis of the end-use industry, is classified as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics. The market by food & beverages is further sub-segmented as confectionery, bakery, frozen desserts, nutritional drinks, and others.

Key Players: Barry Callebaut AG, Bolmay Cocoa, Cargill, Incorporated, Chocolate Alchemy, Dutch Cocoa B.V., JB Foods Limited, Jindal Cocoa, Natra S.A., NOW Health Group, Inc., Olam International Limited

Competitive Landscape

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Cocoa Butter market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market project.

